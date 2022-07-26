Fiskars Falls 4% as SEB Downgrades on Costs, Macro Challenges
- (PLX AI) – Fiskars shares fell 4% after SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- Price target cut to EUR 20 from EUR 25
- Near-term cost inflation is a challenge, although price rises should help during the second half of the year, SEB said
- The company will find it challenging to grow sales organically by about 5% per year, which is its target, SEB said
