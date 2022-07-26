Raytheon Q2 Sales Misses Expectations, but Adj. EPS Above; Guidance Confirmed
(PLX AI) – Raytheon Q2 sales USD 16,314 million vs. estimate USD 16,600 million.Q2 free cash flow USD 807 millionQ2 EPS USD 0.88Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.16 vs. estimate USD 1.12Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 4.6-4.8
