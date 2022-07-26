Fiserv Q2 Revenue Beats Expectations; Adj. EPS in Line
(PLX AI) – Fiserv Q2 revenue USD 4,450 million vs. estimate USD 4,080 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.56 vs. estimate USD 1.56Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 6.45-6.55Results put us above the high end of our full year guidance range for organic revenue …
- Results put us above the high end of our full year guidance range for organic revenue growth and at the high end of our adjusted earnings per share range on a year to date basis, CEO says
