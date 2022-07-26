Lufthansa Says Almost All Frankfurt, Munich Flights Canceled Wednesday
(PLX AI) – Lufthansa says massive impact of ver.di strike: almost all Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich canceled for Wednesday.Lufthansa In Frankfurt, a total of 678 flights will have to be canceledLufthansa At the Munich hub, a …
- (PLX AI) – Lufthansa says massive impact of ver.di strike: almost all Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich canceled for Wednesday.
- Lufthansa In Frankfurt, a total of 678 flights will have to be canceled
- Lufthansa At the Munich hub, a total of 345 flights will have to be canceled
