Lufthansa Says Almost All Frankfurt, Munich Flights Canceled Wednesday

(PLX AI) – Lufthansa says massive impact of ver.di strike: almost all Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich canceled for Wednesday.Lufthansa In Frankfurt, a total of 678 flights will have to be canceledLufthansa At the Munich hub, a …

  • (PLX AI) – Lufthansa says massive impact of ver.di strike: almost all Lufthansa flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich canceled for Wednesday.
  • Lufthansa In Frankfurt, a total of 678 flights will have to be canceled
  • Lufthansa At the Munich hub, a total of 345 flights will have to be canceled

