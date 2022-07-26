Corning Now Sees Core Sales Growth 6-8% for the Year
(PLX AI) – Corning Q2 core sales USD 3,800 million.Q2 EPS USD 0.66Q2 free cash flow USD 440 millionQ2 core EPS USD 0.57Q2 sales USD 3,620 millionManagement now expects full-year core sales to slightly exceed $15 billion, growing 6% to 8%
