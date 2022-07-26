PTV Group launches PTV Model2Go to automize the building of transportation models
Karlsruhe, Germany
- Basic supply model for any city within a week
- A revolution in urban and transportation modeling
- Cloud-based process combines smart automation technology with data sources,
e.g. from Here, TomTom, OpenStreetMap, GTFS
- Model-based decision-making now viable even for small projects
PTV Group, the market leader for mobility software, launches a new technology to
automize the building of standardized transport models for the first time. With
PTV Model2Go, basic transportation models can be set up for any city or region
worldwide within just a week. Users such as cities, consulting companies or
research institutions receive a ready-made foundation on which they can directly
implement simple and complex use cases.
Building a base model manually usually takes month and requires lots off knowhow
and resources. With PTV Model2Go, users may no longer deal with time-consuming
processes such as data collection, data integration, and the technical setup of
the model. The new cloud-based process combines smart automation technology with
various data sources, including networks from Here or TomTom as well as public
General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data on public transport networks, and
OpenStreetMap data. The automated process of model generation is not only faster
and less cost- and resource-intensive, but also significantly less error-prone.
"Model-based analyses often don't come into use because the model building
process is expensive and time-consuming. Thus, Model2Go is a real game-changer
in urban and transportation planning. It drastically reduces the time, effort,
and cost of model-building, making model-based decisions viable even for small
projects", says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group. "This is particularly
important today, where our mobility is changing very rapidly, and cities must
quickly adapt to new challenges."
PTV's first release of Model2Go is PTV Model2Go Supply, which represents the
network supply of different modes of transport. Besides the road network and
associated parameters such as route types, speeds and capacities, the automated
model also contains the public transport network, timetables, points of interest
and structural data. Traffic zones can be generated as well.
The Model2Go Supply model is ready for immediate use after delivery for analysis
and visualization for several basic use cases. Examples are accessibility
analyses - for cars, bikes, or transit - infrastructure planning or operational
planning in public transport. Users can also customize the fundaments of
Model2Go with additional data and modelling for more complex use cases, such as
