PTV Group launches PTV Model2Go to automize the building of transportation models

- Basic supply model for any city within a week

- A revolution in urban and transportation modeling

- Cloud-based process combines smart automation technology with data sources,

e.g. from Here, TomTom, OpenStreetMap, GTFS

- Model-based decision-making now viable even for small projects



PTV Group, the market leader for mobility software, launches a new technology to

automize the building of standardized transport models for the first time. With

PTV Model2Go, basic transportation models can be set up for any city or region

worldwide within just a week. Users such as cities, consulting companies or

research institutions receive a ready-made foundation on which they can directly

implement simple and complex use cases.





Building a base model manually usually takes month and requires lots off knowhowand resources. With PTV Model2Go, users may no longer deal with time-consumingprocesses such as data collection, data integration, and the technical setup ofthe model. The new cloud-based process combines smart automation technology withvarious data sources, including networks from Here or TomTom as well as publicGeneral Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data on public transport networks, andOpenStreetMap data. The automated process of model generation is not only fasterand less cost- and resource-intensive, but also significantly less error-prone."Model-based analyses often don't come into use because the model buildingprocess is expensive and time-consuming. Thus, Model2Go is a real game-changerin urban and transportation planning. It drastically reduces the time, effort,and cost of model-building, making model-based decisions viable even for smallprojects", says Christian U. Haas, CEO of PTV Group. "This is particularlyimportant today, where our mobility is changing very rapidly, and cities mustquickly adapt to new challenges."PTV's first release of Model2Go is PTV Model2Go Supply, which represents thenetwork supply of different modes of transport. Besides the road network andassociated parameters such as route types, speeds and capacities, the automatedmodel also contains the public transport network, timetables, points of interestand structural data. Traffic zones can be generated as well.The Model2Go Supply model is ready for immediate use after delivery for analysisand visualization for several basic use cases. Examples are accessibilityanalyses - for cars, bikes, or transit - infrastructure planning or operationalplanning in public transport. Users can also customize the fundaments ofModel2Go with additional data and modelling for more complex use cases, such as