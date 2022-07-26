IDLE Declares Dividends and Approves Return of Capital

Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")

(CSE: IDLE) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased

to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of a special

dividend, and approved the return of capital, on its Subordinate Voting Shares

(" SVS ") and Multiple Voting Shares (" MVS ") together amounting to a

distribution of CDN$0.41 per SVS, and CDN$0.41 per MVS on an as-converted to SVS

basis (the " Distribution "). The Distribution is expected to be paid on or

about August 10, 2022 (the " Payment Date ") to holders of record of SVS and MVS

on August 3, 2022 (the " Record Date "). Accordingly, the timetable for the

Distribution on Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to be:



Ex-Dividend Date* : August 2, 2022





Record Date: August 3, 2022Payment Date: August 10, 2022* Ex-Dividend Date is the date on which the shares start trading without thesubsequent Distribution value, therefore only shares acquired on or beforeAugust 1, 2022, will entitle the Shareholder to participate in the Distribution.The Company notes that August 1, 2022, is an optional holiday in Ontario,Canada, and the CSE market will be closed for trading.The Distribution will be of an aggregate amount of approximately CDN$68.2million, and comprised of a return of capital of approximately CDN$28 millionand dividends of approximately CDN$40.2 million. The Shareholders will receiveCAD$0.41 per each SVS held, being $0.215 in connection with the return ofcapital, and $0.195 in connection with the dividend payment and CAD$410 per eachMVS held, being $56.00 in connection with the return of capital, and $354.00 inconnection with the dividend payment.These dividends are designated by the Company as eligible dividends as definedby the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial or territoriallegislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paidto Canadian residents.The Distribution follows the completion by the Company, together with Ryan Selbyand Ryan Karkairan, of the sale of substantially all of the assets andproperties used in the Company's former business (the " Purchased Assets ") toAltria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc.(NYSE:MO) for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million, subject to certainadjustments and holdbacks on June 24, 2022, pursuant to a definitive agreementdated May 13, 2022 (the " Transaction "). As consideration for the PurchasedAssets, ALCS paid US$55,275,000 to the Company, as further described on the