IDLE Declares Dividends and Approves Return of Capital
Vancouver, Bc (ots/PRNewswire) - IDLE LIFESTYLE INC. ("IDLE" or the "Company")
(CSE: IDLE) (FSE: 99L.F) (OTC: IDLSF) (formerly Poda Holdings, Inc.) is pleased
to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the payment of a special
dividend, and approved the return of capital, on its Subordinate Voting Shares
(" SVS ") and Multiple Voting Shares (" MVS ") together amounting to a
distribution of CDN$0.41 per SVS, and CDN$0.41 per MVS on an as-converted to SVS
basis (the " Distribution "). The Distribution is expected to be paid on or
about August 10, 2022 (the " Payment Date ") to holders of record of SVS and MVS
on August 3, 2022 (the " Record Date "). Accordingly, the timetable for the
Distribution on Canadian Securities Exchange is expected to be:
Ex-Dividend Date* : August 2, 2022
Record Date: August 3, 2022
Payment Date: August 10, 2022
* Ex-Dividend Date is the date on which the shares start trading without the
subsequent Distribution value, therefore only shares acquired on or before
August 1, 2022, will entitle the Shareholder to participate in the Distribution.
The Company notes that August 1, 2022, is an optional holiday in Ontario,
Canada, and the CSE market will be closed for trading.
The Distribution will be of an aggregate amount of approximately CDN$68.2
million, and comprised of a return of capital of approximately CDN$28 million
and dividends of approximately CDN$40.2 million. The Shareholders will receive
CAD$0.41 per each SVS held, being $0.215 in connection with the return of
capital, and $0.195 in connection with the dividend payment and CAD$410 per each
MVS held, being $56.00 in connection with the return of capital, and $354.00 in
connection with the dividend payment.
These dividends are designated by the Company as eligible dividends as defined
by the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial or territorial
legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid
to Canadian residents.
The Distribution follows the completion by the Company, together with Ryan Selby
and Ryan Karkairan, of the sale of substantially all of the assets and
properties used in the Company's former business (the " Purchased Assets ") to
Altria Client Services LLC (" ALCS "), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc.
(NYSE:MO) for a total purchase price of US$100.5 million, subject to certain
adjustments and holdbacks on June 24, 2022, pursuant to a definitive agreement
dated May 13, 2022 (the " Transaction "). As consideration for the Purchased
Assets, ALCS paid US$55,275,000 to the Company, as further described on the
