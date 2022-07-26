checkAd

Elektros, Inc. (OTC ELEK) Receives Proposal from the ROBRADY Group to Advance Patent Pending for Disruptive Battery Charging Technology

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Mobility space, Today Announced That the Company Has Received a Proposal from the Renowned ROBRADY Company to Advance Elektros’ Patent Pending for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly.

 

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has received a proposal from the ROBRADY group to help advance the company’s patent pending for their long-awaited multi-port charging technology. ROBRADY, a 21-year-old firm based out of Florida, is well known for bringing company’s concepts to fruition. Led by Rob Brady, the company has a team of noble engineers and a proven track record of completing patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

 

Elektros first filed the patent for the multi-port charging technology in October 2021 where Mr. Bleier, CEO of Elektros, stated “we believe this technology could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry. We plan to not only include it in our own designs, but aggressively market the technology to the major electric vehicle companies, as well.”

 

Elektros is strongly considering the opportunity to onboard the ROBRADY team and looks forward to advancing their patent as quickly and efficiently as possible. Both companies recognize the significance of the emerging battery technology and look forward to the opportunity to work together to advance the electric era of mobility.

 

About Elektros, Inc.

 

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

 

About ROBRADY

 

The 21-year-old firm led by Rob Brady is well-known for its award-winning product designs, production, and capitalization. Through these, the company helps underfunded startups bring concepts to fruition. Working with a vast array of business models, from startups to Fortune 10 companies, the ROBRADY team owns the insights needed to add capitalization to its services.

Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: IRW Press
 |  18   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Elektros, Inc. (OTC ELEK) Receives Proposal from the ROBRADY Group to Advance Patent Pending for Disruptive Battery Charging Technology Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Mobility space, Today Announced That the Company Has Received a Proposal from the Renowned ROBRADY Company to Advance Elektros’ Patent Pending for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly. SUNNY …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GCM Mining und Aris Gold fusionieren sich zu einem führenden Goldproduzent in Amerika
X1 Esports unterschreibt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme von Vermögenswerten der Rocket ...
TUDOR GOLD durchschneidet 70,96 g/t Gold Eq über 1,00 Meter innerhalb eines Intervalls von 2,0 ...
Arbor Metals entdeckt mehrere Pegmatitgänge auf dem Lithiumprojekt Jarnet, James Bay (Quebec) ...
Graph Blockchain Inc.: Niftable bringt OBVs nächstes NFT heraus
OceanaGold stärkt Führungsteam
Hydrogen Fuel and EV Charge Solutions AG unterzeichnet wichtige Vereinbarung mit der Regierung der ...
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: CoinAnalyst – mit RockStock die Rechte der Musiker stärken
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Interview mit Evolution Energy Minerals (S1- E2) – „Graphit spielt eine große Rolle für eine ...
Marvel mobilisiert Teams zum Nickel-Kupfer-Kobalt-Konzessionsgebiet Duhamel, Lac St. Jean, Quebec
Titel
Benchmark bringt neue Zielzonen in seinem Gold-Silber-Projekt ins Stadium der Bohrreife
Alpha Lithium macht Fortschritte für 40.000 Tonnen Jahresproduktion mit Lithiumkarbonat-Anlage in ...
TAAT erhält dritte Nachbestellung von britischem Distributor
NeutriSci gibt Vertriebsstart von neuenergy in Europa bekannt
Commissary Kitchen von Modern Meat heißt zwei gefragte Marken als neue Mieter willkommen
Exploit will neues Diamantbohrprogramms im August starten
Commerce Resources Corp. nimmt das Sommerbohrprogramm auf der Seltenerden- und ...
Glow Lifetech berichtet über erste positive Ergebnisse aus klinischer Studie zu ArtemiC Support in ...
Medaro geht Optionsvereinbarung über den Erwerb von 100% des Li-Be-Konzessionsgebiets Darlin in ...
Blender Bites strebt Notierung an einer großen Börse an
Titel
Rock Tech Lithium schließt Rahmenvereinbarung mit einem global operierenden Autohersteller aus ...
OneMedNet Announces the Appointment of Dr. Christoph Zindel, Former Siemens AG and Beckman Coulter ...
Sirona Biochem: Unternehmensupdate
Dr. Reuter IR zu Innocan Pharma: Optimierte Cannabinoid-Therapie dank patentierter LPT-Technologie
Benchmark bringt neue Zielzonen in seinem Gold-Silber-Projekt ins Stadium der Bohrreife
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Spannende Neulinge an der deutschen Börse – und wie sich innovative Neulinge wie Save Foods, ...
Innocan meldet positive Ergebnisse seiner jüngsten präklinischen Studie zu epileptischen Anfällen bei einem Hund nach Verwendung der LPT: „Seit der letzten LPT-Injektion ist bei (dem Hund) Paco seit über 10 Wochen kein Anfall mehr ...
Dr. Reuter IR: Rohstoffe im Ländervergleich: Wie Australien und China mit Unternehmen wie Evolution Energy ...
Dr. Reuter IR: Online-Glücksspiel im Trend: Warum Glücksspiel-Aktien boomen und was Aktien wie die von Fandifi ...
TAAT gibt die Aufstellung der vierteljährlichen Investorenveranstaltungen bis zum Q2/2023 bekannt
Titel
Ayurcann geht neue Partnerschaft mit Innocan Pharma ein
Marc Geen, Gründer von Speakeasy, informiert über Aktuelles aus dem Unternehmen
Halo Collective bereitet Akanda mit dem Abschluss einer Aktienkaufvereinbarung auf eine wichtige ...
Halo Collective veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für zweites Quartal 2021
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Bohrergebnisse entwickeln Projekt Skaergaard weiter
TopTrade Investor: APPLE, AMAZON oder GOLDPREIS? Zahlenflut!
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations zu CoinAnalyst: Kanadische Unternehmen an den deutschen Börsen
TopTrade Investor: CRASH - DAX mit Kursziel 8.000 – Netflix schwach – Goldpreis kontert
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: InnoCan erreicht Schlüsseletappe mit Cannabis-Wirkstoff
Dr. Reuter Investor Relations: Der „göttlich schöne“ Rohstoff bringt Vielfalt: Vanadium Resources, thyssenkrupp und Energy ...