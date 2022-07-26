Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an Emerging Leader in the Electric Mobility space, Today Announced That the Company Has Received a Proposal from the Renowned ROBRADY Company to Advance Elektros’ Patent Pending for the Multi-Port Charging Assembly.

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company has received a proposal from the ROBRADY group to help advance the company’s patent pending for their long-awaited multi-port charging technology. ROBRADY, a 21-year-old firm based out of Florida, is well known for bringing company’s concepts to fruition. Led by Rob Brady, the company has a team of noble engineers and a proven track record of completing patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Elektros first filed the patent for the multi-port charging technology in October 2021 where Mr. Bleier, CEO of Elektros, stated “we believe this technology could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry. We plan to not only include it in our own designs, but aggressively market the technology to the major electric vehicle companies, as well.”

Elektros is strongly considering the opportunity to onboard the ROBRADY team and looks forward to advancing their patent as quickly and efficiently as possible. Both companies recognize the significance of the emerging battery technology and look forward to the opportunity to work together to advance the electric era of mobility.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About ROBRADY

The 21-year-old firm led by Rob Brady is well-known for its award-winning product designs, production, and capitalization. Through these, the company helps underfunded startups bring concepts to fruition. Working with a vast array of business models, from startups to Fortune 10 companies, the ROBRADY team owns the insights needed to add capitalization to its services.