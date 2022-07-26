Better alerting F24 presents an expansion of its alarm suite for all emergency and crisis events
Munich (ots) - Whether it is because of the pandemic, climate change or
political conflicts, economy and society are continually facing the challenge of
how to handle and combat crisis situations. FACT24, the tried-and-tested
software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution from F24, comprising of the FACT24 ENS app
for alerting and supported by the FACT24 CIM app for displaying proactive and
comprehensive crisis management, is helping to combat this challenge. As part of
a product update, the alerting system app FACT24 ENS+, will get a host of new
features, including a dedicated protection solution for people working on their
own. This lone working feature is in accordance with UK legislation including
the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999, and the Corporate
Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.
"Employees are any company's most important resource. By expanding our alerting
functions, as we have in FACT24 ENS+, we are giving employers even more help
with saving lives in a crisis and protecting their valued assets. The app
provides an extremely comprehensive and more efficient way for companies to
fulfil their duty of care and responsibility to their employees", according to
Benjamin Jansen, Vice President Sales ENS/CM at F24. "And of course, safety and
appreciation of an individual's worth are decisive factors when competing for
the best talent on the jobs market".
New features for improved alerting in emergency and crisis events
FACT24 ENS+ is the all-round solution for automated communication when things
get serious. In acute crisis situations, companies can communicate quickly,
efficiently, reliably, and securely. The large spectrum that FACT24 ENS+ covers
is unique on the market: as well as the standard alerting of crisis teams,
relief units or employees, the app also offers features for solving specific
alerting situations, including securing the workspaces of people working on
their own or for health and safety at work. In the event of an accident at work,
any employee can contact the first aiders on-site at the touch of a button and
send all the necessary information automatically at the same time. The software
also assists the safety and crisis managers with digital and automated emergency
plans for critical decisions, for example when selecting and prioritising the
group of people who must be informed. FACT24 allows contact information to be
continuously updated and in the event of an emergency, informs decision makers
where employees are and who is already safe.
Furthermore, the usage applications of the integrated software solution extend
far beyond employee safety. In addition to application areas such as smart
security for buildings and in production, the new FACT24 ENS+ enables the
integration of popular communication software like Microsoft Teams, staff
rosters and desktop notifications as well as expanded qualification and
calendar-based alerting and alert escalation.
For more information on this topic, see
https://fact24.f24.com/en/product/fact24-ens/
Contact:
F24 AG
Dr Stefanie Hauer
VP Marketing & Communications
+49 89 2323 638-0
mailto:presse@f24.com
http://www.f24.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/62168/5282032
OTS: F24 AG
For more information on this topic, see
https://fact24.f24.com/en/product/fact24-ens/
