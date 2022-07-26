Better alerting F24 presents an expansion of its alarm suite for all emergency and crisis events

Munich (ots) - Whether it is because of the pandemic, climate change or

political conflicts, economy and society are continually facing the challenge of

how to handle and combat crisis situations. FACT24, the tried-and-tested

software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution from F24, comprising of the FACT24 ENS app

for alerting and supported by the FACT24 CIM app for displaying proactive and

comprehensive crisis management, is helping to combat this challenge. As part of

a product update, the alerting system app FACT24 ENS+, will get a host of new

features, including a dedicated protection solution for people working on their

own. This lone working feature is in accordance with UK legislation including

the Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999, and the Corporate

Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007.



"Employees are any company's most important resource. By expanding our alerting

functions, as we have in FACT24 ENS+, we are giving employers even more help

with saving lives in a crisis and protecting their valued assets. The app

provides an extremely comprehensive and more efficient way for companies to

fulfil their duty of care and responsibility to their employees", according to

Benjamin Jansen, Vice President Sales ENS/CM at F24. "And of course, safety and

appreciation of an individual's worth are decisive factors when competing for

the best talent on the jobs market".



