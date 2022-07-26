Menarini Silicon Biosystems and DIESSE announced strategic partnership to distribute CHORUS TRIO in North America
Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - The commercial agreement to promote and sell CHORUS
TRIO immunometric assay solutions in the U.S. Market was announced jointly by
the two companies during the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
in Chicago.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, a US company part of the Menarini Group and
DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A., a company with over 40 years
of experience in the world of laboratory diagnostics, announced today at the
American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting &
Clinical Lab Expo that they have entered into a commercial agreement for the
exclusive distribution of the CHORUS TRIO immunometric assay system in the
United States of America.
TRIO immunometric assay solutions in the U.S. Market was announced jointly by
the two companies during the AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo
in Chicago.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, a US company part of the Menarini Group and
DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A., a company with over 40 years
of experience in the world of laboratory diagnostics, announced today at the
American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting &
Clinical Lab Expo that they have entered into a commercial agreement for the
exclusive distribution of the CHORUS TRIO immunometric assay system in the
United States of America.
The cutting-edge CHORUS line, which includes a compact instrument and
consumables for immunometric assay and is developed and manufactured in Italy by
DIESSE, will be distributed throughout the United States of America by Menarini
Silicon Biosystems Inc, through their dedicated team of sales and marketing
experts.
Ease of use, quality of analytical results in mono-test format and reliability,
all make CHORUS line the ideal solution for performing small series diagnostic
tests while ensuring maximum flexibility in organizing the clinical laboratory's
workflow.
" I am glad that Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. will distribute CHORUS in the
USA " announced Massimiliano Boggetti CEO of DIESSE . "Thanks to the mono-test
format, which allows operational efficiency and no waste, even in the case of
small test volumes, CHORUS will offer analytical quality, operational
reliability and efficiency to POLs (Physician Office Laboratories) and other
diagnostic laboratories. With the broadest range of immunometric mono-test
panels, CHORUS TRIO also features technological innovation and Italian design"
he added.
This single parametric system for immunometric assay contains all the reagents
necessary to perform the assay and requires minimal manual operation while
allowing for simultaneous testing. It can easily adapt to the needs of any
clinical analysis laboratory.
" We are very happy to start a partnership with DIESSE" said Fabio Piazzalunga,
President and CEO of Menarini Silicon Bisosystems Inc . "With this agreement, we
are expanding further our activity in the USA, adding immunoassays to our
product portfolio". This is in line with our strategy - initiated in Europe and
other geographies - to bring solutions for laboratory decentralization. DIESSE
CHORUS line is a great choice to make testing easy, immediate and accurate when
lab automation is not an option. Our goal is to bring this smart platform to the
US market and leverage our established competencies for the benefits of
healthcare professionals and patients throughout the country ".
The alliance between Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. and DIESSE Diagnostica
Senese Società Benefit S.p.A. is now making it even more possible to bring
effective solutions to American diagnostic laboratories and thereby confirms the
importance of the synergy between the two companies.
About Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc
Menarini Silicon Biosystems offers unique rare cell technologies and solutions
that provide clinicians and clinical researchers with access to unparalleled
data on rare cells and their molecular characterization.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, based in Huntingdon Valley, PA., U.S., is a
wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical,
biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, with
more than 17,000 employees in 140 countries.
About DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A.
DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A.is an Italian company that
produces integrated and entirely in-house in-vitro diagnostic systems. Its
headquarters are based in Siena. Since its foundation in 1980, the company has
developed, produced and marketed innovative diagnostic systems, mainly in the
field of immunodiagnostics and automatic ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)
measurement.
The company has a global presence in over 100 countries, three production sites
and a research centre where the design and implementation of tests and new
automated diagnostic detection tools meet Italian design and cutting-edge
technology, making Diesse synonymous with "Diagnostics Evolution".
Contact: Linda PAVY - mailto:lipavy@pavyconsulting.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866446/Menarini_Silicon_Biosystems_and_
DIESSEs_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+33 6 07 59 43 95
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164482/5282362
OTS: Menarini Silicon Biosystems; DIESSE
consumables for immunometric assay and is developed and manufactured in Italy by
DIESSE, will be distributed throughout the United States of America by Menarini
Silicon Biosystems Inc, through their dedicated team of sales and marketing
experts.
Ease of use, quality of analytical results in mono-test format and reliability,
all make CHORUS line the ideal solution for performing small series diagnostic
tests while ensuring maximum flexibility in organizing the clinical laboratory's
workflow.
" I am glad that Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. will distribute CHORUS in the
USA " announced Massimiliano Boggetti CEO of DIESSE . "Thanks to the mono-test
format, which allows operational efficiency and no waste, even in the case of
small test volumes, CHORUS will offer analytical quality, operational
reliability and efficiency to POLs (Physician Office Laboratories) and other
diagnostic laboratories. With the broadest range of immunometric mono-test
panels, CHORUS TRIO also features technological innovation and Italian design"
he added.
This single parametric system for immunometric assay contains all the reagents
necessary to perform the assay and requires minimal manual operation while
allowing for simultaneous testing. It can easily adapt to the needs of any
clinical analysis laboratory.
" We are very happy to start a partnership with DIESSE" said Fabio Piazzalunga,
President and CEO of Menarini Silicon Bisosystems Inc . "With this agreement, we
are expanding further our activity in the USA, adding immunoassays to our
product portfolio". This is in line with our strategy - initiated in Europe and
other geographies - to bring solutions for laboratory decentralization. DIESSE
CHORUS line is a great choice to make testing easy, immediate and accurate when
lab automation is not an option. Our goal is to bring this smart platform to the
US market and leverage our established competencies for the benefits of
healthcare professionals and patients throughout the country ".
The alliance between Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. and DIESSE Diagnostica
Senese Società Benefit S.p.A. is now making it even more possible to bring
effective solutions to American diagnostic laboratories and thereby confirms the
importance of the synergy between the two companies.
About Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc
Menarini Silicon Biosystems offers unique rare cell technologies and solutions
that provide clinicians and clinical researchers with access to unparalleled
data on rare cells and their molecular characterization.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, based in Huntingdon Valley, PA., U.S., is a
wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical,
biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, with
more than 17,000 employees in 140 countries.
About DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A.
DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A.is an Italian company that
produces integrated and entirely in-house in-vitro diagnostic systems. Its
headquarters are based in Siena. Since its foundation in 1980, the company has
developed, produced and marketed innovative diagnostic systems, mainly in the
field of immunodiagnostics and automatic ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)
measurement.
The company has a global presence in over 100 countries, three production sites
and a research centre where the design and implementation of tests and new
automated diagnostic detection tools meet Italian design and cutting-edge
technology, making Diesse synonymous with "Diagnostics Evolution".
Contact: Linda PAVY - mailto:lipavy@pavyconsulting.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866446/Menarini_Silicon_Biosystems_and_
DIESSEs_Logo.jpg
Contact:
+33 6 07 59 43 95
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164482/5282362
OTS: Menarini Silicon Biosystems; DIESSE
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 15 | 0 |