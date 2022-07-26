Menarini Silicon Biosystems and DIESSE announced strategic partnership to distribute CHORUS TRIO in North America

Chicago (ots/PRNewswire) - The commercial agreement to promote and sell CHORUS

The cutting-edge CHORUS line, which includes a compact instrument andconsumables for immunometric assay and is developed and manufactured in Italy byDIESSE, will be distributed throughout the United States of America by MenariniSilicon Biosystems Inc, through their dedicated team of sales and marketingexperts.Ease of use, quality of analytical results in mono-test format and reliability,all make CHORUS line the ideal solution for performing small series diagnostictests while ensuring maximum flexibility in organizing the clinical laboratory'sworkflow." I am glad that Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. will distribute CHORUS in theUSA " announced Massimiliano Boggetti CEO of DIESSE . "Thanks to the mono-testformat, which allows operational efficiency and no waste, even in the case ofsmall test volumes, CHORUS will offer analytical quality, operationalreliability and efficiency to POLs (Physician Office Laboratories) and otherdiagnostic laboratories. With the broadest range of immunometric mono-testpanels, CHORUS TRIO also features technological innovation and Italian design"he added.This single parametric system for immunometric assay contains all the reagentsnecessary to perform the assay and requires minimal manual operation whileallowing for simultaneous testing. It can easily adapt to the needs of anyclinical analysis laboratory." We are very happy to start a partnership with DIESSE" said Fabio Piazzalunga,President and CEO of Menarini Silicon Bisosystems Inc . "With this agreement, weare expanding further our activity in the USA, adding immunoassays to ourproduct portfolio". This is in line with our strategy - initiated in Europe andother geographies - to bring solutions for laboratory decentralization. DIESSECHORUS line is a great choice to make testing easy, immediate and accurate whenlab automation is not an option. Our goal is to bring this smart platform to theUS market and leverage our established competencies for the benefits ofhealthcare professionals and patients throughout the country ".The alliance between Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc. and DIESSE DiagnosticaSenese Società Benefit S.p.A. is now making it even more possible to bringeffective solutions to American diagnostic laboratories and thereby confirms theimportance of the synergy between the two companies.About Menarini Silicon Biosystems IncMenarini Silicon Biosystems offers unique rare cell technologies and solutionsthat provide clinicians and clinical researchers with access to unparalleleddata on rare cells and their molecular characterization.Menarini Silicon Biosystems Inc, based in Huntingdon Valley, PA., U.S., is awholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical,biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, withmore than 17,000 employees in 140 countries.About DIESSE Diagnostica Senese S.p.A.DIESSE Diagnostica Senese Società Benefit S.p.A.is an Italian company thatproduces integrated and entirely in-house in-vitro diagnostic systems. Itsheadquarters are based in Siena. Since its foundation in 1980, the company hasdeveloped, produced and marketed innovative diagnostic systems, mainly in thefield of immunodiagnostics and automatic ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)measurement.The company has a global presence in over 100 countries, three production sitesand a research centre where the design and implementation of tests and newautomated diagnostic detection tools meet Italian design and cutting-edgetechnology, making Diesse synonymous with "Diagnostics Evolution".Contact: Linda PAVY - mailto:lipavy@pavyconsulting.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1866446/Menarini_Silicon_Biosystems_and_DIESSEs_Logo.jpgContact:+33 6 07 59 43 95Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164482/5282362OTS: Menarini Silicon Biosystems; DIESSE