Juniper Networks Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Adj. Net Income Below

(PLX AI) – Juniper Networks Q2 revenue USD 1,269.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,260 million.Q2 net income USD 113.4 millionQ2 adjusted operating margin 13.9%Q2 operating margin 8.5%Q2 adjusted net income USD 136.4 million vs. estimate USD 147 million

  • (PLX AI) – Juniper Networks Q2 revenue USD 1,269.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,260 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 113.4 million
  • Q2 adjusted operating margin 13.9%
  • Q2 operating margin 8.5%
  • Q2 adjusted net income USD 136.4 million vs. estimate USD 147 million
Autor: PLX AI
