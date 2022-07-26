Juniper Networks Q2 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Adj. Net Income Below
(PLX AI) – Juniper Networks Q2 revenue USD 1,269.6 million vs. estimate USD 1,260 million.Q2 net income USD 113.4 millionQ2 adjusted operating margin 13.9%Q2 operating margin 8.5%Q2 adjusted net income USD 136.4 million vs. estimate USD 147 million
