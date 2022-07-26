(PLX AI) – Teradyne Q2 revenue USD 841 million vs. estimate USD 829 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.16Q2 adjusted EPS USD 1.21 vs. estimate USD 1.14Outlook Q3 revenue USD 760-840 million vs. consensus USD 890 millionSays lowering our shipment plan to align …

Teradyne Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected, but Q3 Guidance Below Consensus

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer