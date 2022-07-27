Credit Suisse Q2 Revenue Below Expectations; Posts CHF 1.2 Billion Pretax Loss
(PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q2 pretax profit CHF -1,200 million.Q2 net income CHF -1,593 millionQ2 revenue CHF 3,645 million vs. estimate CHF 3,964 millionQ2 CET1 capital ratio 13.5%Our results for the second quarter of 2022 are disappointing, …
- (PLX AI) – Credit Suisse Q2 pretax profit CHF -1,200 million.
- Q2 net income CHF -1,593 million
- Q2 revenue CHF 3,645 million vs. estimate CHF 3,964 million
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13.5%
- Our results for the second quarter of 2022 are disappointing, especially in the Investment Bank, and were also impacted by higher litigation
- provisions and other adjusting items, the bank said
