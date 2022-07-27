Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 million.Q2 net income EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,100 millionQ2 CET1 capital ratio 13%Q2 revenues EUR 6,600 million vs. estimate EUR 6,500 millionCore Bank …
- (PLX AI) – Deutsche Bank Q2 pretax profit EUR 1,500 million vs. estimate EUR 1,800 million.
- Q2 net income EUR 1,200 million vs. estimate EUR 1,100 million
- Q2 CET1 capital ratio 13%
- Q2 revenues EUR 6,600 million vs. estimate EUR 6,500 million
- Core Bank profit before tax rises 21% to € 1.7 billion
- Post-tax RoTE1 of 9.5%, up from 7.8% in the prior year quarter
- Cost/income ratio improves from 76% to 70% year on year
