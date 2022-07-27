Munich-based metaverse company METAYO will participate in Dubai's "metaverse strategy," which is expected to bring 40,000 jobs and $4 billion to the economy within 5 years (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - The Crown Prince of Dubai has his eye on the digital world: This

week, Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced a

new "metaverse strategy" that he says will create 40,000 new virtual jobs and

add $4 billion to the city's GDP within five years.



"The strategy focuses on nurturing talent and investing in future skills by

providing the necessary Metaverse training support for developers, content

creators and digital platform users in the Metaverse community," the UAE's

official news agency, WAM, said in a statement.





As for the Metaverse, some of Dubai's largest companies have said they areincreasingly incorporating the technology into their businesses. And that'swhere METAYO, the German Metaverse holding company, comes in: with patented andproprietary software solutions, METAYO will be a key player in this newecosystem.As Matthew Ball, the world's leading Metaverse expert, said, a central task inthe development of Metaverse worlds is interoperability. Only when the differentworlds can be connected in the core applications can the Metaverse businessgrow. Building bridges between digital worlds is one of METAYO's corecompetencies. The patented software solution behind the Holoswitch app plays acentral role in this.But building Web3 communities using NFT technologies is also expected to play animportant role for METAYO in Dubai. Especially when it comes to digitizingluxury goods and making them accessible for the web3.In April, global investment bank Citi said the potential size of the globalmetaverse market could be $30 trillion by 2030. However, other firms such as theBig Four accounting firm KPMG have said that these figures may be tooconservative. As for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), augmented reality andvirtual reality technologies could generate $4 billion in sales in the UAE aloneby 2030, according to a 2020 report by management consulting firm PwC. METAYOwill participate in this fast-growing business.Contact:METAYO metaverse technologies SEOberföhringer Str. 7581925 MünchenGermanymailto:info@metayo.ioAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164295/5282763OTS: METAYO metaverse technologies SE