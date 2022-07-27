checkAd

Gambier Gold Provides Property and Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2022 / Gambier Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGAU) ("Gambier" or the "Company") announces an update on the Company's mineral claims and properties as well as a corporate update.

 

Completion of Detour West Option Agreement

 

Gambier issued the final two million shares to complete the Detour West option agreement with the vendors of its flagship gold property near the Detour Mine in Ontario, Canada and now owns 100% of the project. These shares along with the assessment report filed with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources, keep the property in good standing. The vendors of the Detour West property will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Returns royalty (NSR), of which 1% can be repurchased for $500,000. The Company will continue to put its exploration efforts into this flagship property, and we expect to announce the exploration plans for the Detour West property in the coming months.

 

Termination of Hemlo Pic River Claims Option Agreement

 

Gambier and Rudy Wahl, the vendor of the one hundred and twenty-five (125) mining cell claim units Hemlo Pic River Claims have agreed to terminate the option/acquisition agreement. The decision to terminate the agreement was due to previous management not maintaining the property in good standing. The previous management did not meet the minimum required expenditure during the claim holdings period. Gambier no longer holds any claims in the Hemlo region as the previous management also allowed the other Hemlo claims to expire in February 2022.

 

Sale of Wicheeda Carbo Claims

 

On Sep 21, 2021, the Company came to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement with Eagle Bay Resources Corp, an Exploration Company in British Columbia, to sell the Carbo Property for $150,000. The Company received $150,000 cash in the sale of the property, which was recognized as other income during the year ended March 31, 2022. The sale was never disclosed to shareholders via news release and was considered non-material information which was only disclosed in the November 29, 2021, MD&A.

 

Corporate Update

 

The new management team completed the financial audit with the auditors Crowe Mackay LLP. The financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022, along with the MD&A have been filed on SEDAR (link attached). https://www.sedar.com/DisplayProfile.do?lang=EN&issuerType=03& ...

