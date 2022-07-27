Seedtag raises over EUR250M from Advent International
Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - Seedtag (https://www.seedtag.com/) , the leader in
contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced that it has raised
over EUR250M in funding from private equity investor Advent International
(https://www.adventinternational.com/) .
The company intends to use the funds to further scale its Contextual AI
technology, LIZ©, as well as for innovation and worldwide operations, advancing
its expansion into the US, the world's largest advertising market, and providing
additional firepower for further M&A activity as Seedtag embarks on its next
phase of international growth. Growth in the United States is a key strategic
focus, with Albert Nieto, co-CEO and co-founder of Seedtag relocating, and
offices in New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles now established.
Over the past eight years, Seedtag has built a privacy-first advertising
solution, pioneering the use of AI and machine learning to create the best
contextual product in the market. Seedtag's solution is currently the leading
contextual solution in Europe and Latin America, with its AI and programs such
as Seedtag LAB providing advertisers with a much deeper understanding of user
interest without the use of personal data.
Seedtag aims to continue moving forward on its mission to become the global
contextual advertising partner for brands and publishers. This investment
represents a large step forward, following the outstanding success during the
past year. This includes the acquisition of French adtech company KMTX
(previously Keymantics), a leading French company specialized in building AI
models to optimize and automate performance marketing campaigns, and securing
funding from Oakley Capital last year.
As part of the transaction, Seedtag's core existing institutional investors -
Oakley Capital, Adara and All Iron Ventures - will remain investors, supporting
the company in its next phase of growth.
Jorge Poyatos and Albert Nieto, co-founders and co-CEOs of Seedtag, will
continue as investors, leading the business from both its Spanish and US
headquarters.
Jorge Poyatos and Albert Nieto, co-founders and co-CEOs of Seedtag, stated:
"We're very excited about this partnership with Advent. This investment will
massively accelerate our US expansion, boost our growth and reinforce our team
and the development of our technology. This move further supports our mission of
building the global leading platform for contextual advertising, offering an
effective solution for cookieless advertising on the open web."
Gonzalo Santos, Managing Director at Advent International and Head of Spain,
