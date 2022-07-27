Seedtag raises over EUR250M from Advent International

Madrid (ots/PRNewswire) - Seedtag (https://www.seedtag.com/) , the leader in

contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced that it has raised

over EUR250M in funding from private equity investor Advent International

(https://www.adventinternational.com/) .



The company intends to use the funds to further scale its Contextual AI

technology, LIZ©, as well as for innovation and worldwide operations, advancing

its expansion into the US, the world's largest advertising market, and providing

additional firepower for further M&A activity as Seedtag embarks on its next

phase of international growth. Growth in the United States is a key strategic

focus, with Albert Nieto, co-CEO and co-founder of Seedtag relocating, and

offices in New York, Miami, Chicago and Los Angeles now established.



