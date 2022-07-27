RWE Raises Adj. EBITDA Guidance
(PLX AI) – RWE new Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA EUR 5,000-5,500 million, up from EUR 3,600-4,000 million previously.Says Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level …
- Says Adjusted EBITDA in the Hydro/Biomass/Gas division as well as in the Supply & Trading division reached an exceptionally high level of earnings in the first half year thanks to a strong operational performance.
