Airbus H1 Revenue Misses Expectations; Aircraft Delivery Guidance Cut

(PLX AI) – Airbus half year revenue EUR 24,800 million vs. estimate EUR 25,400 million.half year adjusted EBIT EUR 2,600 million vs. estimate EUR 2,600 millionhalf year EBIT EUR 2,600 millionhalf year EPS EUR 2.422022 guidance cut to around 700 …

  • (PLX AI) – Airbus half year revenue EUR 24,800 million vs. estimate EUR 25,400 million.
  • half year adjusted EBIT EUR 2,600 million vs. estimate EUR 2,600 million
  • half year EBIT EUR 2,600 million
  • half year EPS EUR 2.42
  • 2022 guidance cut to around 700 commercial aircraft deliveries from 720 previously
  • 2022 guidance maintained for EBIT Adjusted and FCF before M&A and customer financing

Autor: PLX AI
