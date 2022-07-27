Airbus H1 Revenue Misses Expectations; Aircraft Delivery Guidance Cut
- (PLX AI) – Airbus half year revenue EUR 24,800 million vs. estimate EUR 25,400 million.
- half year adjusted EBIT EUR 2,600 million vs. estimate EUR 2,600 million
- half year EBIT EUR 2,600 million
- half year EPS EUR 2.42
- 2022 guidance cut to around 700 commercial aircraft deliveries from 720 previously
- 2022 guidance maintained for EBIT Adjusted and FCF before M&A and customer financing
