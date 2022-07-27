checkAd

Best Buy Cuts FY 2023 Guidance

(PLX AI) – Best Buy expects Q2 FY23 comparable sales to decline approximately 13%, with revenue approximately 7.5% higher than pre-pandemic Q2 FY20.Best Buy expects fiscal 2023 comparable sales decline in a range around 11% and a non-GAAP operating …

  • (PLX AI) – Best Buy expects Q2 FY23 comparable sales to decline approximately 13%, with revenue approximately 7.5% higher than pre-pandemic Q2 FY20.
  • Best Buy expects fiscal 2023 comparable sales decline in a range around 11% and a non-GAAP operating income rate of approximately 4%

Autor: PLX AI
