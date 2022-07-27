(PLX AI) – O'Reilly Q2 sales USD 3,670 million vs. estimate USD 3,700 million.Q2 operating income USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 812 millionQ2 net income USD 577 millionQ2 EPS USD 8.78After experiencing volatility in our sales results in the first …

O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Just Below Expectations; Says Trends Improved

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer