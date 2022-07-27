O'Reilly Q2 Earnings Just Below Expectations; Says Trends Improved
(PLX AI) – O'Reilly Q2 sales USD 3,670 million vs. estimate USD 3,700 million.Q2 operating income USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 812 millionQ2 net income USD 577 millionQ2 EPS USD 8.78After experiencing volatility in our sales results in the first …
- (PLX AI) – O'Reilly Q2 sales USD 3,670 million vs. estimate USD 3,700 million.
- Q2 operating income USD 799 million vs. estimate USD 812 million
- Q2 net income USD 577 million
- Q2 EPS USD 8.78
- After experiencing volatility in our sales results in the first quarter, the trends in our business improved and were steady throughout the second quarter, CEO says
- FY guidance: Comparable store sales growth 3% to 5%
- FY outlook Total revenue $14.0 billion to $14.3 billion
- FY outlook EPS $31.25 to $31.75
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0