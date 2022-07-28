Mastercard Q2 Earnings Much Better Than Expected as Consumer Spending Remains Strong
(PLX AI) – Q2 adjusted net income USD 2,500 million vs. estimate USD 2,300 millionQ2 net income USD 2,300 millionQ2 EPS USD 2.34Q2 revenue USD 5,500 million vs. estimate USD 5,260 millionQ2 adjusted EPS USD 2.56 vs. estimate USD 2.36Consumer …
- Consumer spending remained robust and cross-border volumes grew 58% versus year ago, CEO says
