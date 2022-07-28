checkAd

FDJ in Talks to Acquire Aleda

(PLX AI) – FDJ to expand into payment services for the general public and retailers with the planned acquisition of Aleda.FDJ exclusive negotiations with Aleda in order to acquire this specialist in point-of-sale (PoS) systems and processing …

  • (PLX AI) – FDJ to expand into payment services for the general public and retailers with the planned acquisition of Aleda.
  • FDJ exclusive negotiations with Aleda in order to acquire this specialist in point-of-sale (PoS) systems and processing solutions
Autor: PLX AI
