Cloudrise announces $10M in total funding

Grand Junction, CO



Cloudrise, a tech-enabled services firm focused on securing data wherever it

resides, is pleased to announce it has completed financing to raise the

company's total to-date funding to $10 million.



Since launching the company in October of 2019, Cloudrise has worked with 100s

of global customers, including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises, on their data

protection and cloud security projects. During this time, Cloudrise has

continued to exceed all stated financial targets and is investing significantly

to expand service delivery and research and development teams, while raising the

bar for data protection. To help further growth and innovation, Cloudrise

secured additional funding in July from Three Kings Capital

(https://www.threekingscapital.com/) , with add-on capital from existing

investors Stormbreaker Ventures (https://stormbreaker.co/) and the Greater

Colorado Venture Fund (https://www.greatercolorado.vc/) .



