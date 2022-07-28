checkAd

Cloudrise announces $10M in total funding

Cloudrise, a tech-enabled services firm focused on securing data wherever it
resides, is pleased to announce it has completed financing to raise the
company's total to-date funding to $10 million.

Since launching the company in October of 2019, Cloudrise has worked with 100s
of global customers, including numerous Fortune 500 enterprises, on their data
protection and cloud security projects. During this time, Cloudrise has
continued to exceed all stated financial targets and is investing significantly
to expand service delivery and research and development teams, while raising the
bar for data protection. To help further growth and innovation, Cloudrise
secured additional funding in July from Three Kings Capital
(https://www.threekingscapital.com/) , with add-on capital from existing
investors Stormbreaker Ventures (https://stormbreaker.co/) and the Greater
Colorado Venture Fund (https://www.greatercolorado.vc/) .

With success comes the need to add more talent to Cloudrise's Board of
Directors, and Bill Ryckman, Managing Principal at Three Kings Capital, will
join the Cloudrise board.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with Cloudrise and its proven management
team led by Rob Eggebrecht," Ryckman said. "Cloudrise is a well-known leader in
the data protection market, with particular expertise in the cloud, and a
reputation for delivering exceptional service. As more and more businesses
embrace the cloud, Cloudrise has become an integral partner to a diverse set of
clients across the country and around the world, helping to keep their data safe
from cyber criminals. With its high-quality team and technology-enabled
platform, Cloudrise is well-positioned to serve our collective mission on a much
wider scale."

Cloudrise co-founder and CEO Rob Eggebrecht is excited about the future ahead
for the company.

"Our latest funding venture is a major milestone, allowing Cloudrise to
fast-track industry-changing initiatives for how professional services are
delivered in the cyber industry via our tech-enablement approach," Eggebrecht
said. "The current status quo for delivering professional services in the cyber
industry is outdated, inefficient, and does not scale to the world of cloud
computing in global enterprises today. While organizations are contending with
the exponential growth of data and an excessive amount of cyber security
application/platforms, traditional service providers are stuck in a mindset of a
help-desk, ticket-driven world, attempting to throw more people at the problem."
