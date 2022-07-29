checkAd

Novo Nordisk ONWARDS 3 and 4 Trials Achieve Primary Endpoints

(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of …

  • (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.
  • Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared with insulin degludec
  • Novo Nordisk sharing the results from ONWARDS 5 - the last remaining trial in the ONWARDS program in the second half of this year
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk ONWARDS 3 and 4 Trials Achieve Primary Endpoints (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Signify Q2 Net Income EUR 248 Million
Digital Realty Trust Q2 Adjusted EBITDA USD 611 Million
L'Oreal Half Year Revenue EUR 18,360 Million
Technicolor Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 134 Million
Umicore Half Year Adjusted EBIT EUR 461 Million
Air France-KLM Q2 Operating Result EUR 386 Million
Hermes Half Year Operating Income EUR 2,304 Million
Capgemini Half Year Revenue EUR 10,688 Million
Euronext Q2 Revenue EUR 374.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 368 Million
Amundi Q2 Adjusted Net Income EUR 269 Million
Titel
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Alphabet Q2 Revenue, EPS Miss Consensus Expectations
Microsoft Q4 Operating Income, EPS Below Estimates
Neste Q2 Comparable EBITDA EUR 1,085 Million vs. Estimate EUR 869 Million
Kion Group Q2 Orders EUR 3,754.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,200 Million
DFDS Buys Ireland's Lucey Transport Logistics
3M Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Guidance Cut
Lufthansa Says Almost All Frankfurt, Munich Flights Canceled Wednesday
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Micron Technology Q4 Guidance Below Consensus
Lundin Energy Changes Name to Orrön Energy
Tesla Q2 Production 258,580 Vehicles
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023