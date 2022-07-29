Novo Nordisk ONWARDS 3 and 4 Trials Achieve Primary Endpoints
(PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of …
- (PLX AI) – Novo Nordisk achieves primary objectives of ONWARDS 3 and 4 trials with once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrating superior reduction in HbA1c vs insulin degludec in ONWARDS 3.
- Novo Nordisk trial achieved its primary endpoint of demonstrating non-inferiority in reducing HbA1c at week 26 with insulin icodec compared with insulin degludec
- Novo Nordisk sharing the results from ONWARDS 5 - the last remaining trial in the ONWARDS program in the second half of this year
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0