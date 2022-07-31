Global Fund Reports Significant Progress in Breaking Down Human Rights-Related Barriers to HIV and TB Services

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - A new report (https://www.theglobalfund.org/media/12

208/core_2022-breaking-down-barriers-mid-term-assessment_summary_en.pdf)

released by the Global Fund today at the 24th International AIDS Conference

unveils key findings of the activities supported by the Global Fund's Breaking

Down Barriers initiative (https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/human-rights/) , a

groundbreaking program launched in 2017 to provide intensive financial and

technical support to 20 countries* to address stigma and discrimination,

criminalization and other human rights-related obstacles that continue to

threaten progress against HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.



"One of the most powerful lessons from the history of the fight against HIV is

that success in confronting such a formidable disease cannot be achieved through

biomedical interventions alone," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the

Global Fund. "We must also confront the injustices that make some people

especially vulnerable to the disease and unable to access the health services

they need. The same is true for TB, malaria, and other diseases, including

COVID-19."



