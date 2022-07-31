Global Fund Reports Significant Progress in Breaking Down Human Rights-Related Barriers to HIV and TB Services
Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - A new report (https://www.theglobalfund.org/media/12
208/core_2022-breaking-down-barriers-mid-term-assessment_summary_en.pdf)
released by the Global Fund today at the 24th International AIDS Conference
unveils key findings of the activities supported by the Global Fund's Breaking
Down Barriers initiative (https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/human-rights/) , a
groundbreaking program launched in 2017 to provide intensive financial and
technical support to 20 countries* to address stigma and discrimination,
criminalization and other human rights-related obstacles that continue to
threaten progress against HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.
"One of the most powerful lessons from the history of the fight against HIV is
that success in confronting such a formidable disease cannot be achieved through
biomedical interventions alone," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the
Global Fund. "We must also confront the injustices that make some people
especially vulnerable to the disease and unable to access the health services
they need. The same is true for TB, malaria, and other diseases, including
COVID-19."
208/core_2022-breaking-down-barriers-mid-term-assessment_summary_en.pdf)
released by the Global Fund today at the 24th International AIDS Conference
unveils key findings of the activities supported by the Global Fund's Breaking
Down Barriers initiative (https://www.theglobalfund.org/en/human-rights/) , a
groundbreaking program launched in 2017 to provide intensive financial and
technical support to 20 countries* to address stigma and discrimination,
criminalization and other human rights-related obstacles that continue to
threaten progress against HIV, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria.
"One of the most powerful lessons from the history of the fight against HIV is
that success in confronting such a formidable disease cannot be achieved through
biomedical interventions alone," said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the
Global Fund. "We must also confront the injustices that make some people
especially vulnerable to the disease and unable to access the health services
they need. The same is true for TB, malaria, and other diseases, including
COVID-19."
In the context of HIV and TB, men who have sex with men, transgender people, sex
workers, people who inject drugs, people living with HIV, and people in prisons
and other closed settings are socially marginalized, often criminalized and face
a range of human rights abuses that increase their vulnerability to the diseases
and undermine their access to health services.
The key findings of the midterm assessments, which were conducted between 2019
and end 2021, reveal all countries involved in the Breaking Down Barriers
initiative saw progress in removing human rights-related barriers to HIV
services, with a mean increase of 0.9 points from baseline on the 0-5 scale.
However, even the top five scoring countries (Ukraine 3.7, Jamaica 3.5, Botswana
3.3, Senegal 3.1 and Kenya 3.1) are falling short of the scores that would
represent a comprehensive response at a national level (above 4.0). Sierra Leone
(+1.7), Jamaica (+1.6), Cameroon (+1.3) and Mozambique (+1.3) showed the
greatest increase in scores.
All countries surveyed also showed progress on TB programming. The TB scores at
midterm ranged from Ghana (2.8) to Sierra Leone (0.2), with an average increase
from baseline of 0.6. For many countries, addressing human rights barriers to TB
services entailed the development of new interventions, and the progress
reported in the midterm assessment reflects a rapid expansion. The greatest
increase was seen in Ukraine (+1.1) and Côte d'Ivoire (+1.5).
However, the assessments also show that COVID-19 slowed the progress of the
workers, people who inject drugs, people living with HIV, and people in prisons
and other closed settings are socially marginalized, often criminalized and face
a range of human rights abuses that increase their vulnerability to the diseases
and undermine their access to health services.
The key findings of the midterm assessments, which were conducted between 2019
and end 2021, reveal all countries involved in the Breaking Down Barriers
initiative saw progress in removing human rights-related barriers to HIV
services, with a mean increase of 0.9 points from baseline on the 0-5 scale.
However, even the top five scoring countries (Ukraine 3.7, Jamaica 3.5, Botswana
3.3, Senegal 3.1 and Kenya 3.1) are falling short of the scores that would
represent a comprehensive response at a national level (above 4.0). Sierra Leone
(+1.7), Jamaica (+1.6), Cameroon (+1.3) and Mozambique (+1.3) showed the
greatest increase in scores.
All countries surveyed also showed progress on TB programming. The TB scores at
midterm ranged from Ghana (2.8) to Sierra Leone (0.2), with an average increase
from baseline of 0.6. For many countries, addressing human rights barriers to TB
services entailed the development of new interventions, and the progress
reported in the midterm assessment reflects a rapid expansion. The greatest
increase was seen in Ukraine (+1.1) and Côte d'Ivoire (+1.5).
However, the assessments also show that COVID-19 slowed the progress of the
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 38 | 0 |