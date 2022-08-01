Rafa Laboratories to acquire a significant stake in ExCEEd Orphan and expand its international capabilities in medicines addressing rare diseases

Jerusalem and Prague, Czech Republic (ots/PRNewswire) - Rafa Laboratories LTD.

(https://www.rafa.co.il/en) (" Rafa ") and ExCEEd Orphan s.r.o

(https://www.exceedorphan.com/) (" ExCEEd ") announced today a strategic

collaboration for medicines addressing rare diseases in Central and Eastern

Europe (" CEE ") and Israel. Under the agreement, and as part of its strategy to

become an international player, Rafa will invest in ExCEEd an undisclosed amount

that shall enable it to strengthen its market access capabilities in the region

and move closer to fulfilling its vision to become a leading player in this

important mission of pioneering access to patients with rare diseases.

Furthermore, the parties shall collaborate on bringing new medicines for rare

diseases to both the CEE and Israel.



The worldwide orphan drug market is growing over twice as fast as the non-orphan

market, with expected 2021-2026 CAGR of 12%. By 2026, global orphan drug sales

are expected to reach $273b and account for 20% of all prescription drug sales1.

With a CEE population of approximately 120 million2, a pharmaceutical market

value of $24.7b in 20203 and growing economies, the demand in CEE for solutions

to rare diseases is increasing, while the number of medicines currently

available in this region is considerably lower than in the rest of Europe.



