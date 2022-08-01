Rafa Laboratories to acquire a significant stake in ExCEEd Orphan and expand its international capabilities in medicines addressing rare diseases
Jerusalem and Prague, Czech Republic (ots/PRNewswire) - Rafa Laboratories LTD.
(https://www.rafa.co.il/en) (" Rafa ") and ExCEEd Orphan s.r.o
(https://www.exceedorphan.com/) (" ExCEEd ") announced today a strategic
collaboration for medicines addressing rare diseases in Central and Eastern
Europe (" CEE ") and Israel. Under the agreement, and as part of its strategy to
become an international player, Rafa will invest in ExCEEd an undisclosed amount
that shall enable it to strengthen its market access capabilities in the region
and move closer to fulfilling its vision to become a leading player in this
important mission of pioneering access to patients with rare diseases.
Furthermore, the parties shall collaborate on bringing new medicines for rare
diseases to both the CEE and Israel.
The worldwide orphan drug market is growing over twice as fast as the non-orphan
market, with expected 2021-2026 CAGR of 12%. By 2026, global orphan drug sales
are expected to reach $273b and account for 20% of all prescription drug sales1.
With a CEE population of approximately 120 million2, a pharmaceutical market
value of $24.7b in 20203 and growing economies, the demand in CEE for solutions
to rare diseases is increasing, while the number of medicines currently
available in this region is considerably lower than in the rest of Europe.
A strong vote of confidence in ExCEEd is demonstrated by agreements signed
within the last 15 months with leading innovative pharma companies, among them
Amryt, Mirum and SERB. These collaborative agreements have laid a sturdy
foundation for future alliances in this arena.
Jiri Hermanek, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ExCEEd Orphan
commented: "The agreement with Rafa heralds a new chapter in ExCEEd's journey to
facilitate access to medicines developed for rare diseases, giving hope to
vulnerable patients in-need in CEE countries. As a full-fledged pharmaceutical
company, Rafa's profound understanding, network and experience, make its
investment of strategic significance for us."
Amir Levin, Chief Executive Officer of Rafa said: "We are excited about the
partnership with ExCEEd, which shall allow us to hurdle some of the challenges
entailed with expanding into this important niche of rare diseases in new
territories. This collaboration is well aligned with Rafa's vision to become an
international player and it further highlights our determination and ceaseless
pursuit for meaningful strides towards that goal."
About ExCEEd Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Prague, Czech, ExCEEd is
focused on innovative treatments for rare diseases and has extensive experience
in launching innovative medicines in this field. The portfolio of ExCEEd Orphan
includes products in therapeutic areas of hematology, neurology, immunology, and
metabolic diseases. In the past two years, ExCEEd Orphan has signed exclusive
distribution agreements for orphan drugs in the CEE region with leading global
companies such as Advicenne Amryt, Diurnal, Mirum, Neobiomics, Pharming,
Proveca, and SERB.
https://www.exceedorphan.com/
ExCEEd contact: Jiri Hermanek
CEO
mailto:Jiri.hermanek@exceedorphan.com
About Rafa Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, Rafa is among
the leading pharmaceutical companies in Israel and a global player in emergency
solutions - medical countermeasures, supplying auto-injectors for government
agencies, military forces and civilian populations. Rafa's competencies span
over the entire value chain from R&D and manufacturing by international
standards (e.g. FDA, EMA) all the way through sales and marketing. With a proven
track record of successful commercialization of niche and orphan products, Rafa
has been privileged to nurture long-lasting alliances with leading innovative
companies such as United Therapeutics, Helsinn, Zambon, Galderma, Dr. Falk and
Mundipharma, in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology, hematology,
respiratory, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Rafa's controlling shareholder,
FIMI Opportunity Funds, is the leading private equity fund in Israel with a
track record of success spanning over 25 years and assets under management of
$7b. Since its inception, FIMI's performance has been exceptional by both local
and global standards after having completed close to 100 investments.
https://www.rafa.co.il/en
1. Evaluate Orphan Drug Report 2022
2. World Bank Open Data - total population 2021
3. EFPIA - The Pharmaceutical Industry in Figures, Key Data 2022 (not including
CEE's non-EU countries)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870095/ExCEEd_Orphan_Rafa.jpg
(ttps://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870095/ExCEEd_Orphan_Rafa.jpg)
Rafa contact: Galia Reicher
Business Development Manager
mailto:galiai@rafa.co.il
Contact:
+972-2-5893939
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164592/5286865
OTS: Rafa; ExCEEd Orphan
