Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia
- (PLX AI) – Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.
- Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 million
- Half year pretax profit EUR 1,590 million
- In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion
- Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022
- All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table
