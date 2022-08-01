checkAd

Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia

(PLX AI) – Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 millionHalf year pretax profit EUR 1,590 millionIn 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee …

  • (PLX AI) – Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.
  • Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 million
  • Half year pretax profit EUR 1,590 million
  • In 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee and commission income of at least EUR 2.7 billion
  • Excluding Russia and Belarus, net interest income and net fee and commission income are expected to improve by around 20 and 10 per cent, respectively in 2022
  • All options relating to Russia and Belarus remain on the table
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  30   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia (PLX AI) – Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 millionHalf year pretax profit EUR 1,590 millionIn 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Qt Group Q2 EBIT EUR 9 Million
Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia
Devon Energy Q2 Earnings Better Than Consensus Estimates; Raises FY Production Guidance
Titel
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Alphabet Q2 Revenue, EPS Miss Consensus Expectations
Microsoft Q4 Operating Income, EPS Below Estimates
Kion Group Q2 Orders EUR 3,754.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,200 Million
Neste Q2 Comparable EBITDA EUR 1,085 Million vs. Estimate EUR 869 Million
Signify Q2 Net Income EUR 248 Million
3M Q2 Sales Above Consensus, but Guidance Cut
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Randstad Buys Finite Group in Australia, New Zealand
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian