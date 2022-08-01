(PLX AI) – Raiffeisen half year net interest income EUR 2,199 million.Half year net fee income EUR 1,565 millionHalf year pretax profit EUR 1,590 millionIn 2022, net interest income is expected in a range of EUR 4.3 to EUR 4.7 billion and net fee …

Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia

