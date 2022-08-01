Devon Energy Q2 Earnings Better Than Consensus Estimates; Raises FY Production Guidance
(PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q2 net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,555 million.Q2 dividend USD 1.55Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.59 per diluted shareDevon …
- (PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q2 net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,555 million.
- Q2 dividend USD 1.55
- Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.59 per diluted share
- Devon is raising its full-year 2022 production forecast by 3 percent to a range of 600,000 to 610,000 Boe per day
- The improved volume outlook is due to better-than-expected well performance year-to-date and the impact from a bolt-on acquisition in the
- Williston Basin
