Devon Energy Q2 Earnings Better Than Consensus Estimates; Raises FY Production Guidance

(PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q2 net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,555 million.Q2 dividend USD 1.55Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.59 per diluted shareDevon …

  • (PLX AI) – Devon Energy Q2 net income USD 1,900 million vs. estimate USD 1,555 million.
  • Q2 dividend USD 1.55
  • Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.7 billion, or $2.59 per diluted share
  • Devon is raising its full-year 2022 production forecast by 3 percent to a range of 600,000 to 610,000 Boe per day
  • The improved volume outlook is due to better-than-expected well performance year-to-date and the impact from a bolt-on acquisition in the
  • Williston Basin
