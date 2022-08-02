Covestro Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Company Raises Prices
- (PLX AI) – Covestro Q2 EBITDA EUR 547 million vs. estimate EUR 507 million.
- Q2 sales EUR 4,700 million vs. estimate EUR 4,250 million on the back of higher average selling prices
- The free operating cash flow (FOCF) fell to EUR –462 million (previous year: EUR 374 million)
- That is mainly attributable to an increase in funds tied up in working capital, especially due to the payment of short-term variable compensation for fiscal 2021, and to lower EBITDA
- Net income in the second quarter of 2022 fell by 55.7 percent compared to the very strong prior-year quarter and was EUR 199 million (previous year: EUR 449 million)
- CFO says Q2 saw faster than expected recovery after the lockdowns in China and an intact demand for our products
- Covestro is initiating various measures to reduce its gas requirements in Germany in the short term, such as by switching to oil-based steam generators
