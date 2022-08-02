checkAd

Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints

(PLX AI) – Meyer Burger adjusts expected production volumes for 2022 and 2023.Meyer Burger now expects a production volume of 320–370 MW in 2022, down from 500 MW previouslyMeyer Burger expects EBITDA breakeven result on a run-rate basis Around …

  • (PLX AI) – Meyer Burger adjusts expected production volumes for 2022 and 2023.
  • Meyer Burger now expects a production volume of 320–370 MW in 2022, down from 500 MW previously
  • Meyer Burger expects EBITDA breakeven result on a run-rate basis Around year-end 2022
  • The ramp-up of the remaining capacity of the announced 1.4 GW is expected to start in September 2022, resulting in an expected production volume of 1.0–1.2 GW in 2023 (previously 1.35 GW)
  • The reduced volume targets are due to the expectation of lower throughput compared to the nominal capacity of the currently operating line as well as a delayed ramp-up of the production capacities currently under construction and commissioning
  • This reflects ongoing global supply chain constraints, resulting in the delayed arrival of required components needed for the ramp-up of the additional capacities
  • Meyer Burger says has so far been able to pass on increased material costs to its customers through sales price increases


