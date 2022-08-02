(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose in early trading after the company raised its guidance to a level 9% above current consensus estimates. Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 37,000 million, up from USD 30,000 million previously after Q2 revenue USD 21,700 …

Maersk Shares Rise as New Outlook Is 9% Better Than Consensus

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer