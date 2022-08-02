Maersk Shares Rise as New Outlook Is 9% Better Than Consensus
(PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose in early trading after the company raised its guidance to a level 9% above current consensus estimates. Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 37,000 million, up from USD 30,000 million previously after Q2 revenue USD 21,700 …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk shares rose in early trading after the company raised its guidance to a level 9% above current consensus estimates.
- Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA USD 37,000 million, up from USD 30,000 million previously after Q2 revenue USD 21,700 million vs. estimate USD 19,550 million and Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 10,300 million vs. estimate USD 8,250 million
- The new EBITDA guidance is some $5 billion above market estimates, analysts at Carnegie said
- The value of this beat alone corresponds to DKK 1,800, or about 9% of the share price: Carnegie
- Consensus 2022 EBITDA should increase by 9%, while 2023 remains uncertain but may benefit from a positive spill-over effect, analysts at SEB said
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0