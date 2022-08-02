(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus. Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order …

Vestas Falls Over 3% as Siemens Gamesa Earnings Significantly Below Consensus

