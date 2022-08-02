checkAd

Vestas Falls Over 3% as Siemens Gamesa Earnings Significantly Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus. Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus.
  • Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%
  • However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order intake of EUR 3.5 billion, powered by large offshore order wins
  • The EBIT margin miss was mainly in the service business, which recorded a margin of 0.6% compared with consensus of 16.4%, leading Siemens Gamesa to cut its FY margin guidance, even though it said service EBIT margin should recover in the next quarter
  • Vestas is due to report its own quarterly earnings next week


Autor: PLX AI
