Vestas Falls Over 3% as Siemens Gamesa Earnings Significantly Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus. Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas shares fell 3.4% after competitor Siemens Gamesa reported earnings significantly below consensus.
- Quarterly EBIT margin of negative 14.1% was much worse than the expected negative 9.9%
- However, Siemens Gamesa did report strong order intake of EUR 3.5 billion, powered by large offshore order wins
- The EBIT margin miss was mainly in the service business, which recorded a margin of 0.6% compared with consensus of 16.4%, leading Siemens Gamesa to cut its FY margin guidance, even though it said service EBIT margin should recover in the next quarter
- Vestas is due to report its own quarterly earnings next week
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0