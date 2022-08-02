checkAd

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE

Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE
ISIN: MT0000580101

Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 5.75 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY
According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around 80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth (Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps, many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR 234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe: EUR 234.15 million).

Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04 million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by 144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.71 million) were also exceeded.


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC
Seite 1 von 3


Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Original-Research Media and Games Invest SE (von GBC AG): BUY ^ Original-Research: Media and Games Invest SE - von GBC AG Einstufung von GBC AG zu Media and Games Invest SE Unternehmen: Media and Games Invest SE ISIN: MT0000580101 Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno) Empfehlung: BUY Kursziel: …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
China ersetzt Nord Stream nicht: Gazprom vermeldet Förderrückgang
Ölpreise geben spürbar nach
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Zuspitzung des Konflikts um Taiwan belastet
Aktien New York Ausblick: Rücksetzer droht nach jüngsten Gewinnen
Ölpreise geraten deutlich unter Druck
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Zuspitzung des Konflikts um Taiwan bremst
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Zuspitzung des Konflikts um Taiwan bremst
Aktien New York: US-Börsen schütteln Auftaktverluste nach ISM-Daten ab
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Prognosesenkung verlängert Leidenszeit der Varta-Aktionäre
Hohe Ölpreise sorgen auch bei BP für Milliardengewinn - neue Aktienrückkäufe
Titel
Aktien New York: Kurse trotzen der nächsten kräftigen Zinserhöhung
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef Powell löst Kurs-Rally aus
Gazprom beklagt Probleme mit Gasturbine für Nord Stream 1 (4) 
Von der Leyen warnt vor Energieknappheit: Aufs Schlimmste vorbereiten (4) 
OTS: TH Mining AG / Emission der Schweizer TH Mining AG an digitalem ...
Gazprom bucht höhere Kapazität bei Gasleitung durch Slowakei
Shell mit Rekordgewinn - kündigt neues Aktienrückkauf-Programm an (2) 
Gazprom beklagt Probleme mit Gasturbine für Nord Stream 1 (1) 
China ersetzt Nord Stream nicht: Gazprom vermeldet Förderrückgang
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Dax dreht ins Minus - FMC im freien Fall
Titel
Zinserhöhung kommt: EZB erhöht Leitzinsen im Euroraum deutlicher als erwartet (1) 
Aktien New York: Kurse trotzen der nächsten kräftigen Zinserhöhung
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: China- und Gassorgen belasten den Dax
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Fed-Chef Powell löst Kurs-Rally aus
Ölpreise brechen wegen Rezessionsangst ein
Waldbrände in Griechenland auf Kreta und nahe Athen
Gazprom beklagt Probleme mit Gasturbine für Nord Stream 1 (4) 
AKTIE IM FOKUS: GlaxoSmithKline-Abspaltung Haleon startet unspektakulär an Börse
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax dreht ins Plus nach EZB-Zinsspekulationen
Industrie rüstet sich für Gasstopp - Forscher vorsichtig optimistisch (1) 
Titel
Karlsruher Entscheidung zur Pflege-Impfpflicht am Donnerstag
London: Viele russische Truppen nicht mehr kampffähig
Moskau sagt Zerfall der Ukraine in mehrere Kleinstaaten voraus
Original-Research: Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Große Goldvorkommen in Uganda entdeckt (2) 
ANALYSE: Metzler stellt deutsche Aktienfavoriten neu auf - Sechs Werte getauscht
ROUNDUP: Teamviewer zieht Konsequenzen aus Kurssturz - Finanzvorstand geht
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoffaktie Valneva setzt Rekordjagd fort
DAX-FLASH: Index droht Rutsch unter 13 000 Punkte - Ölpreis-Anstieg belastet
Aktien New York: Freier Fall geht an der Wall Street weiter