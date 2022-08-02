Anlass der Studie: Research study (Anno)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 5.75 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



2021 financial year with significant revenue and earnings increases completed; Significant increase in revenue and earnings also expected for the current financial year 2022; The successful growth strategy and the very scalable business model should lead to a disproportionately earnings development; Target price: EUR 5.75 (previously: EUR 9.40); Rating: BUY

According to published business figures, Media and Games Invest SE (MGI) achieved a new record in the past financial year 2021 with growth of around 80.0% to EUR 252.17 million (PY: EUR 140.22 million). The strong growth in the fourth quarter in particular contributed to their high revenue growth (Q4 2021: EUR 80.2 million vs. revenue Q4 2020: EUR 48.70 million), which was also the strongest quarter in terms of revenue and earnings in the company's history to date. The main growth driver has been the advertising software platform business on the supply side which, in recent years, has built up a strong SDK base with direct integration in over 20,000 apps, many of which come from the premium sector and have a large reach, enabling MGI to reach more than two billion mobile end users, according to its own figures. Accordingly, MGI is now one of the top five providers in the mobile advertising market when it comes to reach and is also the leading provider when it comes to traffic quality, according to Pixalate's Mobile Seller Trust Index. This exceeded the company's guidance (revenue of EUR 234.0 million to EUR 254.0 million) and also our revenue estimate (GBCe: EUR 234.15 million).



Even stronger growth was achieved at the earnings level. Compared to the previous year, EBITDA grew very dynamically by around 145.0% to EUR 65.04 million (previous year: EUR 26.55 million). EBITDA, adjusted for one-off effects (e.g. special and restructuring costs from M&As), increased by 144.3% to EUR 71.10 million (previous year: EUR 29.55 million). This means that the company's earnings guidance (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.0 million to EUR 70.0 million) and also our earnings estimate (adjusted EBITDA: EUR 65.71 million) were also exceeded.



