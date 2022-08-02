Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Sub: Chargeback Protection Solution handles/addresses

new types of fraud in ticketing and travel



Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,

together with Worldline, a global leader in secure payments and trusted

transactions, has confidently enabled travel merchants to weather the storm of

the Covid-19 pandemic with its Chargeback Protection Solution. The solution

eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for

fraudulent transactions. At the same time, advanced AI trained on global payment

data makes more accurate decisions to boost approval rates. Innovations in

machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) allow merchants to go-live

without historical data by leveraging a new deep learning model.



With the outbreak of Covid-19, global travel was grounded. This caused mass

cancellations and a scramble for refunds, but also created new opportunities for

fraudsters to strike overburdened travel operators (hotels, airlines and OTAs),

and take advantage of weak points in the system. In addition, there was a surge

in so-called "angry chargebacks" where customers claim not to have authorised a

transaction, usually in response to being frustrated by a cancellation or

booking change. Covid-19 fraud patterns and consumer payment behaviour were

significantly different to those pre-pandemic. Similarly, data inconsistencies

limited the ability to identify and prevent certain types of fraud attacks like

last minute cancellations on short term bookings. Chargeback rates jumped to

over 3%, versus a baseline of under 0.5% in normal circumstances.



