Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic
Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Sub: Chargeback Protection Solution handles/addresses
new types of fraud in ticketing and travel
Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,
together with Worldline, a global leader in secure payments and trusted
transactions, has confidently enabled travel merchants to weather the storm of
the Covid-19 pandemic with its Chargeback Protection Solution. The solution
eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for
fraudulent transactions. At the same time, advanced AI trained on global payment
data makes more accurate decisions to boost approval rates. Innovations in
machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) allow merchants to go-live
without historical data by leveraging a new deep learning model.
With the outbreak of Covid-19, global travel was grounded. This caused mass
cancellations and a scramble for refunds, but also created new opportunities for
fraudsters to strike overburdened travel operators (hotels, airlines and OTAs),
and take advantage of weak points in the system. In addition, there was a surge
in so-called "angry chargebacks" where customers claim not to have authorised a
transaction, usually in response to being frustrated by a cancellation or
booking change. Covid-19 fraud patterns and consumer payment behaviour were
significantly different to those pre-pandemic. Similarly, data inconsistencies
limited the ability to identify and prevent certain types of fraud attacks like
last minute cancellations on short term bookings. Chargeback rates jumped to
over 3%, versus a baseline of under 0.5% in normal circumstances.
new types of fraud in ticketing and travel
Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,
together with Worldline, a global leader in secure payments and trusted
transactions, has confidently enabled travel merchants to weather the storm of
the Covid-19 pandemic with its Chargeback Protection Solution. The solution
eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for
fraudulent transactions. At the same time, advanced AI trained on global payment
data makes more accurate decisions to boost approval rates. Innovations in
machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) allow merchants to go-live
without historical data by leveraging a new deep learning model.
With the outbreak of Covid-19, global travel was grounded. This caused mass
cancellations and a scramble for refunds, but also created new opportunities for
fraudsters to strike overburdened travel operators (hotels, airlines and OTAs),
and take advantage of weak points in the system. In addition, there was a surge
in so-called "angry chargebacks" where customers claim not to have authorised a
transaction, usually in response to being frustrated by a cancellation or
booking change. Covid-19 fraud patterns and consumer payment behaviour were
significantly different to those pre-pandemic. Similarly, data inconsistencies
limited the ability to identify and prevent certain types of fraud attacks like
last minute cancellations on short term bookings. Chargeback rates jumped to
over 3%, versus a baseline of under 0.5% in normal circumstances.
"Iberostar experienced a massive increase in fraud pressure during the pandemic.
We were pleased that partners Fraugster and Worldline were able to act so
quickly to design a new AI model specifically for us. In a few short months we
reduced the Chargeback rate from 2.76% to 0.07%, which was a fantastic
achievement," stated Ferran Llompart, Corporate Treasury Director, Iberostar
Additional factors make chargeback protection more relevant than ever. The first
is that the total cost of managing chargebacks has risen to nearly 3x of the
original transaction value, according to a Fraugster analysis. For verticals
like travel, where average order values are in excess of $750, this implies a
total cost of over $2000 per fraudulent transaction.
Secondly, 80% of online merchants (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106
02005544/en/8-Out-of-10-Merchants-Have-Seen-an-Increase-in-Friendly-Fraud-Accord
ing-to-the-2021-Chargebacks911-Field-Report) are reporting an increase in first
party fraud (also referred to as "friendly fraud") where credit card credentials
are intentionally or mistakenly abused. This trend is particularly acute in
online gaming environments. These chargebacks are very difficult to prevent or
mitigate and are costing companies margin, with limited recourse to recovering
chargeback losses.
Together these trends are increasing merchants' exposure to chargeback liability
and are driving up the total costs related to chargebacks. With Fraugster's
Chargeback Protection solution merchants are able to significantly reduce the
costs attributable to managing chargebacks, plus chargeback losses and fees,
with little to no integration effort.
"Fraugster's approach to addressing chargebacks is to use a combination of
machine learning and behavioral science to build a sharper picture of the
transaction in question. This means merchants can provide a more seamless buying
experience for legitimate customers while also preventing fraudulent
transactions from getting through - this includes transactions that may turn
into chargeback fraud later on," stated Christian Mangold, CEO of Fraugster. "We
are pleased that global brands have increased their revenue of between 5-16%
since adopting Fraugster's Chargeback Protection solution product and report a
steadier and more predictable financial coverage for chargebacks and bottom line
impacts."
About Fraugster
Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay
to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of fraud,
maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of
the most accurate AI compliance, risk and fraud management and revenue uplift
platforms in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors including
Earlybird, Speedinvest and CommerzVentures. Further information can be found at
https://www.fraugster.com/
For media enquiry information please contact:
Caroline Delvenne
+49(0)30 555794810
mailto:pr@fraugster.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5287077
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH
We were pleased that partners Fraugster and Worldline were able to act so
quickly to design a new AI model specifically for us. In a few short months we
reduced the Chargeback rate from 2.76% to 0.07%, which was a fantastic
achievement," stated Ferran Llompart, Corporate Treasury Director, Iberostar
Additional factors make chargeback protection more relevant than ever. The first
is that the total cost of managing chargebacks has risen to nearly 3x of the
original transaction value, according to a Fraugster analysis. For verticals
like travel, where average order values are in excess of $750, this implies a
total cost of over $2000 per fraudulent transaction.
Secondly, 80% of online merchants (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106
02005544/en/8-Out-of-10-Merchants-Have-Seen-an-Increase-in-Friendly-Fraud-Accord
ing-to-the-2021-Chargebacks911-Field-Report) are reporting an increase in first
party fraud (also referred to as "friendly fraud") where credit card credentials
are intentionally or mistakenly abused. This trend is particularly acute in
online gaming environments. These chargebacks are very difficult to prevent or
mitigate and are costing companies margin, with limited recourse to recovering
chargeback losses.
Together these trends are increasing merchants' exposure to chargeback liability
and are driving up the total costs related to chargebacks. With Fraugster's
Chargeback Protection solution merchants are able to significantly reduce the
costs attributable to managing chargebacks, plus chargeback losses and fees,
with little to no integration effort.
"Fraugster's approach to addressing chargebacks is to use a combination of
machine learning and behavioral science to build a sharper picture of the
transaction in question. This means merchants can provide a more seamless buying
experience for legitimate customers while also preventing fraudulent
transactions from getting through - this includes transactions that may turn
into chargeback fraud later on," stated Christian Mangold, CEO of Fraugster. "We
are pleased that global brands have increased their revenue of between 5-16%
since adopting Fraugster's Chargeback Protection solution product and report a
steadier and more predictable financial coverage for chargebacks and bottom line
impacts."
About Fraugster
Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay
to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of fraud,
maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of
the most accurate AI compliance, risk and fraud management and revenue uplift
platforms in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors including
Earlybird, Speedinvest and CommerzVentures. Further information can be found at
https://www.fraugster.com/
For media enquiry information please contact:
Caroline Delvenne
+49(0)30 555794810
mailto:pr@fraugster.com
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5287077
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 20 | 0 |