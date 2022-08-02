checkAd

Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic

Berlin (ots/PRNewswire) - Sub: Chargeback Protection Solution handles/addresses
new types of fraud in ticketing and travel

Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company,
together with Worldline, a global leader in secure payments and trusted
transactions, has confidently enabled travel merchants to weather the storm of
the Covid-19 pandemic with its Chargeback Protection Solution. The solution
eliminates chargeback losses for merchants by taking full liability for
fraudulent transactions. At the same time, advanced AI trained on global payment
data makes more accurate decisions to boost approval rates. Innovations in
machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) allow merchants to go-live
without historical data by leveraging a new deep learning model.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, global travel was grounded. This caused mass
cancellations and a scramble for refunds, but also created new opportunities for
fraudsters to strike overburdened travel operators (hotels, airlines and OTAs),
and take advantage of weak points in the system. In addition, there was a surge
in so-called "angry chargebacks" where customers claim not to have authorised a
transaction, usually in response to being frustrated by a cancellation or
booking change. Covid-19 fraud patterns and consumer payment behaviour were
significantly different to those pre-pandemic. Similarly, data inconsistencies
limited the ability to identify and prevent certain types of fraud attacks like
last minute cancellations on short term bookings. Chargeback rates jumped to
over 3%, versus a baseline of under 0.5% in normal circumstances.

"Iberostar experienced a massive increase in fraud pressure during the pandemic.
We were pleased that partners Fraugster and Worldline were able to act so
quickly to design a new AI model specifically for us. In a few short months we
reduced the Chargeback rate from 2.76% to 0.07%, which was a fantastic
achievement," stated Ferran Llompart, Corporate Treasury Director, Iberostar

Additional factors make chargeback protection more relevant than ever. The first
is that the total cost of managing chargebacks has risen to nearly 3x of the
original transaction value, according to a Fraugster analysis. For verticals
like travel, where average order values are in excess of $750, this implies a
total cost of over $2000 per fraudulent transaction.

Secondly, 80% of online merchants (https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/202106
02005544/en/8-Out-of-10-Merchants-Have-Seen-an-Increase-in-Friendly-Fraud-Accord
ing-to-the-2021-Chargebacks911-Field-Report) are reporting an increase in first
party fraud (also referred to as "friendly fraud") where credit card credentials
are intentionally or mistakenly abused. This trend is particularly acute in
online gaming environments. These chargebacks are very difficult to prevent or
mitigate and are costing companies margin, with limited recourse to recovering
chargeback losses.

Together these trends are increasing merchants' exposure to chargeback liability
and are driving up the total costs related to chargebacks. With Fraugster's
Chargeback Protection solution merchants are able to significantly reduce the
costs attributable to managing chargebacks, plus chargeback losses and fees,
with little to no integration effort.

"Fraugster's approach to addressing chargebacks is to use a combination of
machine learning and behavioral science to build a sharper picture of the
transaction in question. This means merchants can provide a more seamless buying
experience for legitimate customers while also preventing fraudulent
transactions from getting through - this includes transactions that may turn
into chargeback fraud later on," stated Christian Mangold, CEO of Fraugster. "We
are pleased that global brands have increased their revenue of between 5-16%
since adopting Fraugster's Chargeback Protection solution product and report a
steadier and more predictable financial coverage for chargebacks and bottom line
impacts."

About Fraugster

Fraugster is a Berlin based payment intelligence company. Fraugster enables the
world's leading merchants, global payment companies like Worldline and Ratepay
to intelligently manage the impact of fraud to minimize the costs of fraud,
maximize revenue and improve customer experience. Fraugster has developed one of
the most accurate AI compliance, risk and fraud management and revenue uplift
platforms in the market and is backed by leading deeptech investors including
Earlybird, Speedinvest and CommerzVentures. Further information can be found at
https://www.fraugster.com/

For media enquiry information please contact:

Caroline Delvenne

+49(0)30 555794810

mailto:pr@fraugster.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1612103/Fraugster_Services_GmbH_logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158576/5287077
OTS: Fraugster Services GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Fraugster boosts chargeback protection for travel merchants post pandemic Sub: Chargeback Protection Solution handles/addresses new types of fraud in ticketing and travel Fraugster (https://www.fraugster.com/) , an AI payment intelligence company, together with Worldline, a global leader in secure payments and trusted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ADVOFUND AG finanziert 50 Mio. Euro Schadensersatzklage gegen Wirecard und Ernst & Young (FOTO)
Transkontinentales Mentoring-Programm für Kenia startet / MentorMe Kenya sorgt für neue ...
Bundesregierung muss Klarheit über Energiekosten schaffen - Gasheizung darf nicht zum Luxusgut ...
Flug durch langwierige Sicherheitskontrolle verpasst? OLG Frankfurt spricht Verbrauchern ...
e.dat und E-MAKS agieren zukünftig als providata gemeinsam am Markt
D2C im Luxus-Segment: So können Unternehmen teure Produkte online an Endkunden verkaufen (FOTO)
Gemeinsame Pressemeldung des BMF, BMWK und der KfW: Venture Tech Growth Financing Nächster Baustein des Zukunftsfonds startet
Aus RCI Bank and Services Deutschland wird Mobilize Financial Services (FOTO)
Tanken im Juli deutlich günstiger / Benzinpreis sinkt im Monatsverlauf um gut zehn Cent / ...
CHEFS CULINAR und RECUP starten Partnerschaft (FOTO)
Titel
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
Kinderschutz: Jugendämter nahmen 2021 5 % mehr Kinder und Jugendliche in Obhut
Digitale Herzvorsorge bei Vorhofflimmern und Schlaganfall Meilenstein: Brustgurt smartcorCONTROL bereit zur Zertifizierung
KnowBe4 Phishing-Testergebnisse: Phishing am effektivsten mit HR- und IT-Betreffzeilen
LKQ Corporation gibt die Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2022 bekannt (FOTO)
Sanitär- und Heizungsbau: Zahl der Erwerbstätigen binnen zehn Jahren um 9 % zurückgegangen
Die Valuable 500 gewinnen mit "Generation Valuable" zum Jahrestag von ADA weiter an Fahrt
Neues Nachweisgesetz: Arbeitsverträge auch künftig digital signieren (FOTO)
BearingPoint-Umfrage: Großes Interesse an Request-to-Pay - Jede(r) Vierte würde dafür neues Konto ...
Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg gefährden die Erholung der deutschen Möbelbranche
Titel
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
Symphony to launch research lab in collaboration with French institutions
Häufige Fragen der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zum Zensus 2022
Vereinigung Berliner Pressesprecher: Vorstand bestätigt (FOTO)
Kompaktes für Camper Vans von Webasto (FOTO)
TUMI und STAPLE starten exklusive Zusammenarbeit, welche die Energie von New York sowie globale ...
Europäischer Gerichtshof: Dieselfahrer können nach Softwareupdate Ansprüche geltend machen (FOTO)
Preissteigerungen in der Möbelbranche belasten Verbraucher zunehmend
Bereits über 1500 Bestellungen in einem Monat: WeDoSolar, Berliner Startup mit smartem Solar-Sichtschutz für den Balkon
Versicherungs-Startup hepster startet Webshop für Österreich / Stärkerer Fokus auf ...
Titel
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
Absturz der Adler Group: Was wusste die Bafin? / 2021 keine Dividende / Dr. Stoll & Sauer bietet Anlegern ...
Immobilienpreise und Bauzinsen steigen: Dennoch lohnt sich Wohneigentum - Wüstenrot informiert
Postbank Wohnatlas 2022 / Immobilienpreise fliegen 2021 zu neuen Höhen (FOTO)
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber