Zebra Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, but Q3 Guidance Below Consensus
- (PLX AI) – Zebra Q2 sales USD 1,468 million vs. estimate USD 1,443 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 321 million vs. estimate USD 300 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS USD 4.61 vs. estimate USD 4.21
- Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 21.9%
- Q2 net income USD -98 million
- Outlook Q3 adjusted EPS USD 4.35-4.65 vs. consensus USD 5.08
- Says for the full year, we are maintaining our sales outlook and adjusting EBITDA margin to the low end of our previous outlook to reflect the impact of the stronger U.S. Dollar and the recent Matrox Imaging acquisition
