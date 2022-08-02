Waters Raises FY Sales Growth Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Waters Q2 sales USD 714 million vs. estimate USD 707 million.Q2 adjusted EPS USD 2.75 vs. estimate USD 2.66 Q2 EPS USD 2.72Outlook FY sales growth 9.5-10.5%, up from 7.5-9.0% beforeOutlook FY adjusted EPS USD 11.95-12.05
