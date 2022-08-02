Ametek Raises FY Guidance After Q2 Earnings Beat
(PLX AI) – Ametek Q2 sales USD 1,510 million vs. estimate USD 1,450 million.Q2 EBIT USD 364.8 millionQ2 EPS USD 1.22 vs. estimate USD 1.17Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.46-5.54, up from USD 5.34-5.44 previouslySays overall sales to be up high single …
- (PLX AI) – Ametek Q2 sales USD 1,510 million vs. estimate USD 1,450 million.
- Q2 EBIT USD 364.8 million
- Q2 EPS USD 1.22 vs. estimate USD 1.17
- Outlook FY adjusted EPS USD 5.46-5.54, up from USD 5.34-5.44 previously
- Says overall sales to be up high single digits compared to 2021
