IPG Photonics Q2 Earnings, Q3 Guidance Below Consensus

(PLX AI) – IPG Photonics Q2 revenue USD 377 million vs. estimate USD 375 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.1 vs. estimate USD 1.14Outlook Q3 revenue USD 350-380 million vs. consensus USD 382 millionSays Q3 guidance range is reduced by approximately $15 million …

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer