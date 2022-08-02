IPG Photonics Q2 Earnings, Q3 Guidance Below Consensus
(PLX AI) – IPG Photonics Q2 revenue USD 377 million vs. estimate USD 375 million.Q2 EPS USD 1.1 vs. estimate USD 1.14Outlook Q3 revenue USD 350-380 million vs. consensus USD 382 millionSays Q3 guidance range is reduced by approximately $15 million …
- (PLX AI) – IPG Photonics Q2 revenue USD 377 million vs. estimate USD 375 million.
- Q2 EPS USD 1.1 vs. estimate USD 1.14
- Outlook Q3 revenue USD 350-380 million vs. consensus USD 382 million
- Says Q3 guidance range is reduced by approximately $15 million due to foreign currency translation headwinds that are primarily related to the strength of the U.S. dollar as compared to the Euro and Chinese Yuan
- IPG anticipates delivering earnings per diluted share in the range of $1.00 to $1.30 for Q3
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0