Trelleborg Buys Minnesota Rubber & Plastics for $950 Million

(PLX AI) – Trelleborg to acquire Minnesota Rubber & Plastics for USD 950 million. If a tax asset of approximately SEK 900 million is taken into account, the purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 8.6 billionTrelleborg has secured committed …

  • (PLX AI) – Trelleborg to acquire Minnesota Rubber & Plastics for USD 950 million.
  • If a tax asset of approximately SEK 900 million is taken into account, the purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 8.6 billion
  • Trelleborg has secured committed financing
  • The seller is an affiliate of the global investment firm KKR
  • Minnesota Rubber & Plastics was founded in 1945 and has annual sales of approximately SEK 2,250 million with good profitability and strong sales growth, Trelleborg says
