Trelleborg Buys Minnesota Rubber & Plastics for $950 Million
- (PLX AI) – Trelleborg to acquire Minnesota Rubber & Plastics for USD 950 million.
- If a tax asset of approximately SEK 900 million is taken into account, the purchase price amounts to approximately SEK 8.6 billion
- Trelleborg has secured committed financing
- The seller is an affiliate of the global investment firm KKR
- Minnesota Rubber & Plastics was founded in 1945 and has annual sales of approximately SEK 2,250 million with good profitability and strong sales growth, Trelleborg says
