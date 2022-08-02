Long-endurance reconnaissance drones from German manufacturer Quantum-Systems in operation in Ukraine (FOTO)

Munich, Germany (ots) - The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has selected Vector

The details of modalities and logistics will be clarified in close consultationbetween the partners involved. Training on the use of the Vector reconnaissancedrone usually takes no more than four days. For security reasons, no furtherdetails on the quantity and timing of the deliveries will be given until thehandover has taken place.Florian Seibel, founder and CEO of Quantum-Systems, himself deployed for 16years with the German Armed Forces, also as an army pilot, on the currentsituation: "It is important to me to be able to supply the Ukrainian army with asystem that supports in the defense of their country. Due to the state ofemergency on site and thanks to the support of the German Ministry of Defense,we were able to serve and realize the order from Ukraine very quickly. Thisapplies not only to the financing, but also to the coordination of the trainingservices and the export license. The solidarity with Ukraine and the defense ofour common democratic values has led to a much faster procedure than wouldnormally be the case."The high-tech Vector drone meets the Ukrainian Army's requirement profile foraerial reconnaissance. It flies without almost any noise emission and delivershigh-resolution video images from the air via an encrypted data link,contributing to an accurate situational awareness. The Vector long-rangereconnaissance drone also is equipped with state-of-the-art digital connectivityto communicate in real time with other systems and achieve an increased combatperformance for the whole network.Contact:Claudia Steinhoff, mailto:csteinhoff@quantum-systems.com , +49 8105 7709 128Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164609/5287715OTS: Quantum-Systems GmbH