Long-endurance reconnaissance drones from German manufacturer Quantum-Systems in operation in Ukraine (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has selected Vector
drones from Quantum-Systems. The delivery in military support for Ukraine's
armed forces is being financed by German funds for security capacity building
(https://www.bundesregierung.de/breg-en/news/military-support-ukraine-2054992) .
Munich-based drone manufacturer Quantum-Systems has received an order from
Ukraine for the delivery of reconnaissance drones. Part of the ordered drones is
already in use in Ukraine. Delivery of the larger part of the ordered quantity
is still in the preparation and processing stage and will take place after the
training of Ukrainian forces and drone pilots.
The details of modalities and logistics will be clarified in close consultation
between the partners involved. Training on the use of the Vector reconnaissance
drone usually takes no more than four days. For security reasons, no further
details on the quantity and timing of the deliveries will be given until the
handover has taken place.
Florian Seibel, founder and CEO of Quantum-Systems, himself deployed for 16
years with the German Armed Forces, also as an army pilot, on the current
situation: "It is important to me to be able to supply the Ukrainian army with a
system that supports in the defense of their country. Due to the state of
emergency on site and thanks to the support of the German Ministry of Defense,
we were able to serve and realize the order from Ukraine very quickly. This
applies not only to the financing, but also to the coordination of the training
services and the export license. The solidarity with Ukraine and the defense of
our common democratic values has led to a much faster procedure than would
normally be the case."
The high-tech Vector drone meets the Ukrainian Army's requirement profile for
aerial reconnaissance. It flies without almost any noise emission and delivers
high-resolution video images from the air via an encrypted data link,
contributing to an accurate situational awareness. The Vector long-range
reconnaissance drone also is equipped with state-of-the-art digital connectivity
to communicate in real time with other systems and achieve an increased combat
performance for the whole network.
Contact:
Claudia Steinhoff, mailto:csteinhoff@quantum-systems.com , +49 8105 7709 128
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/164609/5287715
OTS: Quantum-Systems GmbH
