Airbnb Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line

(PLX AI) – Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 2,105 million.Q2 net income USD 379 millionQ2 adjusted EBITDA USD 711 million vs. estimate USD 591 millionIn Q2 2022, Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong, showing strong …

  • (PLX AI) – Airbnb Q2 revenue USD 2,100 million vs. estimate USD 2,105 million.
  • Q2 net income USD 379 million
  • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 711 million vs. estimate USD 591 million
  • In Q2 2022, Nights and Experiences Booked remained strong, showing strong growth over pre-pandemic levels, driven by North America, EMEA and Latin America, company says
  • GBV USD 17 billion
  • Says Q3 2022, we expect Nights and Experienced Booked year-over-year growth to be stable with the year-over-year growth in Q2 2022.
  • Says Q3 2022, we anticipate slightly higher ADRs than we had in Q3 2021 resulting in a modest acceleration in GBV growth

Autor: PLX AI
