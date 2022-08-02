(PLX AI) – Occidental Q2 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.02.Q2 EPS USD 3.47Q2 net income USD 3,600 millionOil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 billion, compared to pre-tax income of …

Occidental Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected on High Oil, Gas Prices

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer