Occidental Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected on High Oil, Gas Prices
- (PLX AI) – Occidental Q2 adjusted EPS USD 3.16 vs. estimate USD 3.02.
- Q2 EPS USD 3.47
- Q2 net income USD 3,600 million
- Oil and gas pre-tax income on continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 was $4.1 billion, compared to pre-tax income of $2.9 billion for the first quarter of 2022
- Excluding items affecting comparability, second quarter of 2022 oil and gas income improved over the first quarter of 2022 due to higher crude oil and domestic natural gas prices and higher crude oil and NGL volumes
