checkAd

Match Q2 Revenue Below Estimates; Q3 Guidance Lower Than Consensus as Well

(PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 795 million vs. estimate USD 804 million.Q2 operating income USD -10 million driven by a $217 million impairment of intangibles relating to the Hyperconnect acquisitionQ2 adjusted operating income USD 286 …

  • (PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 795 million vs. estimate USD 804 million.
  • Q2 operating income USD -10 million driven by a $217 million impairment of intangibles relating to the Hyperconnect acquisition
  • Q2 adjusted operating income USD 286 million
  • Outlook Q3 revenue USD 790-800 million vs. consensus USD 885 million
  • Outlook Q3 adjusted operating income USD 255-260 million

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 79,20$, was eine Steigerung von +3,25% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  14   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Match Q2 Revenue Below Estimates; Q3 Guidance Lower Than Consensus as Well (PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 795 million vs. estimate USD 804 million.Q2 operating income USD -10 million driven by a $217 million impairment of intangibles relating to the Hyperconnect acquisitionQ2 adjusted operating income USD 286 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Covestro Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Company Raises Prices
Alimak Buys Tractel for SEK 5.3 Billion; to Issue New Shares
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.27 vs. Estimate USD 0.81
Zebra Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, but Q3 Guidance Below Consensus
PayPal Q2 Earnings Above Consensus; Raises FY Adj. EPS Guidance
Siemens Gamesa Sees FY Revenue Decline 9% After Q3 Misses Estimates
Vestas Falls Over 3% as Siemens Gamesa Earnings Significantly Below Consensus
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 213.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 179 Million
Maersk Shares Rise as New Outlook Is 9% Better Than Consensus
Titel
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Covestro Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Company Raises Prices
Kion Group Q2 Orders EUR 3,754.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,200 Million
Neste Q2 Comparable EBITDA EUR 1,085 Million vs. Estimate EUR 869 Million
Signify Q2 Net Income EUR 248 Million
Raiffeisen Adjusts Outlook, Says All Options on the Table Regarding Russia
Alimak Buys Tractel for SEK 5.3 Billion; to Issue New Shares
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian