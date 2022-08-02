(PLX AI) – Match Q2 revenue USD 795 million vs. estimate USD 804 million.Q2 operating income USD -10 million driven by a $217 million impairment of intangibles relating to the Hyperconnect acquisitionQ2 adjusted operating income USD 286 …

Match Q2 Revenue Below Estimates; Q3 Guidance Lower Than Consensus as Well

