Societe Generale Q2 Net Banking Income Rises 12.8%, More Than Expected
(PLX AI) – Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 7,065 million vs. estimate EUR 6,566 million.Q2 adj. gross operating income EUR 2,475 millionQ2 adjusted net income EUR 1,505 millionQ2 gross operating income EUR 2,607 millionEffective exit from …
- (PLX AI) – Societe Generale Q2 net banking income EUR 7,065 million vs. estimate EUR 6,566 million.
- Q2 adj. gross operating income EUR 2,475 million
- Q2 adjusted net income EUR 1,505 million
- Q2 gross operating income EUR 2,607 million
- Effective exit from Russia: EUR -3.3bn P&L impact before tax and very limited impact on capital
- 2025 targets: Revenue growth (above or equal to 3% 2021-2025 CAGR)|
- Improvement in the cost to income ratio (below or equal 62%)
- Expected profitability of 10% (ROTE)
- Target CET 1 ratio of 12% post Basel IV
- Pay-out policy maintained: 50% of underlying Group net income
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0