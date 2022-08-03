checkAd

Basler Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged as H1 Earnings Just Below Consensus

  • (PLX AI) – Basler half year orders EUR 147.9 million.
  • half year sales EUR 130.8 million vs. estimate EUR 132 million
  • half year EBITDA EUR 23 million vs. estimate EUR 27 million
  • half year pretax profit EUR 14.8 million vs. estimate EUR 17 million
  • half year net income EUR 11.5 million
  • FY outlook unchanged with sales of Euro 235 – 265 million at a pre-tax return margin of 9–12%
