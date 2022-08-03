(PLX AI) – Basler half year orders EUR 147.9 million.half year sales EUR 130.8 million vs. estimate EUR 132 millionhalf year EBITDA EUR 23 million vs. estimate EUR 27 millionhalf year pretax profit EUR 14.8 million vs. estimate EUR 17 millionhalf …

Basler Keeps FY Outlook Unchanged as H1 Earnings Just Below Consensus

