Commerzbank Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; to Propose 30% Payout Ratio Dividend

  • (PLX AI) – Commerzbank Q2 net interest income EUR 1,478 million.
  • Q2 revenue EUR 2,422 million vs. estimate EUR 2,280 million
  • Q2 operating result EUR 746 million vs. estimate EUR 589 million
  • Q2 net fee income EUR 896 million
  • Q2 net income EUR 470 million
  • Bank expects higher revenues this year despite the expected burdens from Poland
  • This growth will be driven by significantly higher underlying net interest income thanks to rising interest rates while underlying net commission income is expected to be at the level of last year
  • Commerzbank sticks to its operational cost reduction target, but now anticipates total costs of €6.4 billion as a result of the higher compulsory contributions in Poland of approximately €100 million. This should be more than offset by a stronger increase in revenues, it said
  • Bank continues to anticipate a net profit of more than €1 billion and a CET 1 ratio of more than 13% at the end of the year
  • It intends to propose a dividend for the 2022 financial year with a pay-out ratio of 30%


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
