Maersk Sees Global Container Demand at Lower End of +/-1% Range; Raises Share Buyback

  • (PLX AI) – Maersk revised its 2022 outlook for the growth of global container demand to the lower end of the +/- 1% range.
  • Maersk to increase the current share buy-back program by USD 500m annually from USD 2.5bn to USD 3.0bn for 2022-2025
  • Guidance is now based on an expectation of a gradual normalization in Ocean taking place early in Q4 2022
  • All services to and from Russia have been discontinued, and the process of divesting assets, including a minority stake of 30.75% of Global Ports Investments (GPI), is ongoing
