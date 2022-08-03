Maersk Sees Global Container Demand at Lower End of +/-1% Range; Raises Share Buyback
(PLX AI) – Maersk revised its 2022 outlook for the growth of global container demand to the lower end of the /- 1% range.Maersk to increase the current share buy-back program by USD 500m annually from USD 2.5bn to USD 3.0bn for 2022-2025Guidance is …
- (PLX AI) – Maersk revised its 2022 outlook for the growth of global container demand to the lower end of the +/- 1% range.
- Maersk to increase the current share buy-back program by USD 500m annually from USD 2.5bn to USD 3.0bn for 2022-2025
- Guidance is now based on an expectation of a gradual normalization in Ocean taking place early in Q4 2022
- All services to and from Russia have been discontinued, and the process of divesting assets, including a minority stake of 30.75% of Global Ports Investments (GPI), is ongoing
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0