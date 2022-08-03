AKVA Issues Profit Warning as Q2 Revenue, EBIT Miss Expectations
- (PLX AI) – AKVA Q2 revenue NOK 907 million vs. estimate NOK 950 million.
- Q2 EBIT NOK -41 million vs. estimate NOK 57 million
- Says profitability is significantly impacted by increased costs from high inflation rates, warranty and cost provisions
- Says inflation and supply chain restrictions worldwide driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict with estimated NOK 37 million in additional costs
- Continued uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may impact the profitability for the rest of 2022, AKVA says
