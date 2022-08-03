checkAd

AKVA Issues Profit Warning as Q2 Revenue, EBIT Miss Expectations

(PLX AI) – AKVA Q2 revenue NOK 907 million vs. estimate NOK 950 million.Q2 EBIT NOK -41 million vs. estimate NOK 57 millionSays profitability is significantly impacted by increased costs from high inflation rates, warranty and cost provisionsSays …

  • (PLX AI) – AKVA Q2 revenue NOK 907 million vs. estimate NOK 950 million.
  • Q2 EBIT NOK -41 million vs. estimate NOK 57 million
  • Says profitability is significantly impacted by increased costs from high inflation rates, warranty and cost provisions
  • Says inflation and supply chain restrictions worldwide driven by the Russia-Ukraine conflict with estimated NOK 37 million in additional costs
  • Continued uncertainty related to supply chain restrictions and cost inflations may impact the profitability for the rest of 2022, AKVA says
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
 |  31   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

AKVA Issues Profit Warning as Q2 Revenue, EBIT Miss Expectations (PLX AI) – AKVA Q2 revenue NOK 907 million vs. estimate NOK 950 million.Q2 EBIT NOK -41 million vs. estimate NOK 57 millionSays profitability is significantly impacted by increased costs from high inflation rates, warranty and cost provisionsSays …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
PayPal Q2 Earnings Above Consensus; Raises FY Adj. EPS Guidance
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.27 vs. Estimate USD 0.81
Commerzbank Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; to Propose 30% Payout Ratio Dividend
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
Occidental Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected on High Oil, Gas Prices
Zebra Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, but Q3 Guidance Below Consensus
Airbnb Q2 Adjusted EBITDA Beats Expectations; Revenue in Line
Vestas Falls Over 3% as Siemens Gamesa Earnings Significantly Below Consensus
Match Q2 Revenue Below Estimates; Q3 Guidance Lower Than Consensus as Well
Titel
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Infineon Q3 Revenue EUR 3,618 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,500 Million
PayPal Q2 Earnings Above Consensus; Raises FY Adj. EPS Guidance
AMD Q2 EPS USD 0.27 vs. Estimate USD 0.81
Covestro Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected as Company Raises Prices
Commerzbank Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; to Propose 30% Payout Ratio Dividend
TeamViewer Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.1 Million vs. Estimate EUR 56 Million
Kion Group Q2 Orders EUR 3,754.6 Million vs. Estimate EUR 3,200 Million
Titel
Intuitive Surgical Q2 Earnings Below Consensus as Covid Remains a Factor
Deutsche Telekom Sells 51% Stake in GD Towers at EUR 17.5 Billion Enterprise Value
3M to Spin Off Health Care Business by End of 2023
Deutsche Bank Q2 Net Income, Revenue Above Estimates
Nel Gets EUR 4 Million Order in Denmark
Meyer Burger Cuts Production Outlook as Ramp-Up Delayed by Supply Chain Constraints
Varta Half Year Adjusted EBITDA EUR 68.9 Million
Carnival to Sell Shares, May Use Proceeds to Address 2023 Debt Maturities
Bilfinger Drops 14% After Bank of America Double Downgrade
Meta Q2 Earnings Worse Than Expected; Q3 Revenue Guidance Well Below Consensus
Titel
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
AkzoNobel Buys Kansai Paint's African Business
Dentsply Sirona Fired CEO Casey; Board Member Groetelaars Takes Over Temporarily
Viatris Sells Biosimilars Portfolio to Biocon Biologics for up to $3.335 Bilion
Biomerieux Buys Specific Diagnostics for Price Equivalent to 3.3% of Market Cap
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Plug Power Q4 Revenue Beats Expectations; Sees Fuel Margins Breakeven by 2023
Amazon Jumps 7% After Earnings; Takes $11.8 Billion Gain from Rivian