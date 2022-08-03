DiaSorin Raises Guidance After H1 Earnings as COVID Test Sales Rise
(PLX AI) – DiaSorin half year adjusted EBITDA EUR 269 million.half year EBIT EUR 197 millionhalf year net income EUR 141 millionH1 revenue EUR 685 millionUpwards revision of guidance on both revenues and profitability, mainly due to an upturn in …
- (PLX AI) – DiaSorin half year adjusted EBITDA EUR 269 million.
- half year EBIT EUR 197 million
- half year net income EUR 141 million
- H1 revenue EUR 685 million
- Upwards revision of guidance on both revenues and profitability, mainly due to an upturn in sales of COVID tests
- FY revenue growth outlook approx. +2% compared to 2021, of which COVID-related revenues amounting to approx. € 200 million and ex-COVID revenues increasing by approx. 24%
- FY adjusted EBITDA margin outlook equal to approx. 38%
